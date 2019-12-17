Nikkole Salter, Portia and More to Star in Page 73's STEW

Page 73 (Michael Walkup, Artistic Director; Amanda Feldman, Managing Director; Rebecca Yaggy, Director of Development; Liz Jones and Asher Richelli, Founding Directors) have announced complete casting for the world premiere of STEW, written by Zora Howard (Premature, IFC Films) and directed by Colette Robert (Behind the Sheet). Performances of STEW begin on Monday, January 20 at the Walkerspace Theatre for a limited run through Saturday, February 22. Opening night is set for Saturday, February 1.

The cast for STEW will include Portia (The Rose Tattoo), Kristin Dodson (Patience), Toni Lachelle Pollitt (Hurricane Party), and Obie Award winner Nikkole Salter (In the Continuum).

Mama is up early to prepare an important meal, and even with her family on hand to help, time is running short. Tensions simmer with three generations of Tucker women under one roof, but things come to a boil as the violence hovering around the periphery of their lives begins to intrude upon the sanctity of Mama's kitchen.

The creative team includes set design by Lawrence E. Moten III, costume design by Dominique Fawn Hill, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, sound design by Avi Amon, props design by Caitlyn Murphy and hair and wig design by Nikiya Mathis.

General admission tickets for STEW are $26, with $41 for reserved seating tickets available during preview performances. Beginning February 3 through the end of the run, general admission tickets are $31 and $51 for reserved seating.

For all performances, Page 73 has created a Ten Dollar Ticket Initiative, which makes ten, $10 general-admission tickets available to every Page 73 performance. Any person for whom a regular-priced ticket would be inaccessible is encouraged to take advantage of this initiative. Tickets are first come, first serve.

STEW will run Mondays through Saturdays at 7:30pm, with additional matinee performances on Saturdays at 2pm. Exception: there will be no matinee performance on Saturday, January 25.

Page 73 is now in its 21st year producing and supporting the most talented early-career playwrights and introducing them to New York audiences by producing their professional debuts in the city. Past premieres include the work of Pulitzer Prize-winner Quiara Alegría Hudes, Samuel D. Hunter, Clare Barron and Leah Nanako Winkler among many more. Page 73's 2018-19 season included the world premiere of Mia Chung's CATCH AS CATCH CAN directed by Ken Rus Schmoll (Judy, Grounded) which earned a five-star review from Time Out New York and was subsequently named one of their Top 10 Productions of 2018. In May, Page 73, in partnership with Playwrights Horizons, co-produced the groundbreaking new musical A STRANGE LOOP, with music, book, and lyrics by Michael R. Jackson. Directed by Stephen Brackett (Be More Chill, Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief), the premiere earned "Critics Pick" ratings from Ben Brantley of The New York Times and Helen Shaw of Time Out New York. Page 73 also co-produced the original Off-Broadway cast album that was released this fall.

Prior Page 73 seasons have included world and New York premieres of Leah Nanako Winkler's KENTUCKY, directed by Morgan Gould; Max Posner's JUDY, directed by two-time Obie Award-winner Ken Rus Schmoll; Clare Barron's critically acclaimed YOU GOT OLDER, which received awards for Playwright, Direction (Anne Kauffman), and Performance (Brooke Bloom) at the 2015 Obies, and Drama Desk nominations for Barron, Kauffman, Bloom and co-star Reed Birney; the first New York City production of George Brant's critically acclaimed GROUNDED, directed by Ken Rus Schmoll and starring Drama Desk nominee Hannah Cabell; and Susan Soon He Stanton's TODAY IS MY BIRTHDAY, directed by Kip Fagan. Page 73 also serves twelve to fifteen early-career playwrights annually through its new play development programs, which include the Page 73 Playwriting Fellowship, Interstate 73 Writers Group, and a week-long Summer Residency.

For more information visit: www.page73.org

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





