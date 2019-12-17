Nicole A. Watson to Direct Off-Broadway Premiere of BORDER PEOPLE and BEST OF THEATERWORKS!

Working Theater (Mark Plesent, Producing Artistic Director) has named a new director for the Off Broadway premiere of 'Border People.' The award-winning production by playwright and actor Dan Hoyle will be directed by Nicole A. Watson (Round House Theatre - Maryland).

"Nicole has a long history with Working Theater, "says Producing Artistic Director Mark Plesent. "Beginning in 2005 as the assistant to André De Shields who directed OyamO's Killa Dilla. She was a founding curator of our Directors Salon doing an extraordinary job both designing and implementing a multi-year program aimed at serving young directors. I've been thrilled to watch her career take off and am equally thrilled she will be back with us directing both Border People and Best of TheaterWorks!" he adds.

Border People will perform Off Broadway, Jan. 25 - Feb. 22, following a sold out ten-month run at The Marsh San Francisco, where it was originally developed with and directed by Charlie Varon.

Part of the company's 35th anniversary season, Border People is a solo show, written and performed by the award-winning artist, based on his conversations with immigrants, refugees, asylum seekers, and border crossers of all kinds at both the North and Southern borders of the United States. It offers a startling gallery of portraits of those, in Hoyle's words, "who cross borders, geographical or cultural, by necessity or choice."

"A master of his craft. Each of Hoyle's details as juicy as a new plum. Hoyle is one of our theatrical gems." -San Francisco Chronicle



"Dan Hoyle's brilliant portrayals are exactly what we need right now." -Cecilia Muñoz, immigration advocate and director of the Domestic Policy Council in the Obama White House

Border People begins previews January 25, prior to an official opening on February 3, with performances on Wednesday through Saturday at 7 P.M. and Sunday at 2 P.M. - A special student matinee will be held January 28 at 11 A.M. Running time: 75 minutes.

Tickets are $30 - $40 (discounts for students, seniors, union members and groups up to 30% off) and are on sale now at www.theworkingtheater.org.

February 22 - February 29, Working Theater will present a week-long Off-Broadway production of 'The Best of TheaterWorks!," a showcase of seven of the best ten-minute short plays to come out of the company's TheaterWorks! playwriting and performance classes. TheaterWorks! is a signature program of Working Theater that brings the stories of working people to the stage.

The plays & playwrights selected for Best of TheaterWorks will be performed at A.R.T./New York Theaters February 22 - 29.

They include:

Comte des Cierges by Carlos Cotto; A Cigarette Girl in the South Bronx by Constance Gemson; The Award by Alma Brothers; Drawing Close by Valerie Knight; Steps by Althea Matthews; To Boldly Go by Michael D. O'Hara; Expert Opinion by Dhipinder Walia.

"The short plays are some of the best to come out of our TheaterWorks! program which teaches working people to write and perform plays about their own lives and experiences at work," says Laura Carbonell Monarque (Managing Director, Working Theater). "From a doorman's dystopian vision of the lobby of a NYC residential building to the community room in an apartment complex as a young man struggles to come out to his mother before his 14th birthday to a NYC hotel room where two old friends reconcile differences before attending a Star Trek convention...the best of TheaterWorks! shines an illuminating and humanistic light on life in New York City."

Tickets are $30 - $40 (discounts for students, seniors, union members and groups up to 30% off) and are on sale now at www.theworkingtheater.org.





