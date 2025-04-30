New York Theatre Workshop Announces Two-Week Extension For LIGHTS OUT: NAT 'KING' COLE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New York Theatre Workshop has announced that due to popular demand, Lights Out: Nat “King” Cole has extended its run for an additional two weeks. Written by Tony and Academy Award nominee Colman Domingo (Sing Sing, Rustin) and NYTW Artistic Director and Usual Suspect Patricia McGregor (The Refuge Plays), and directed by McGregor, Lights Out: Nat “King” Cole begins performances at New York Theatre Workshop (79 E 4th Street, New York, NY 10003) tonight, April 30, 2025, and will open May 20. Previously set to close June 15, the production will now play through June 29, 2025.

On December 17th, 1957, it was LIGHTS OUT on "The Nat ‘King' Cole Show.”

Despite being the voice that built Capitol Records, Nat “King” Cole's groundbreaking television show was rejected by Madison Avenue, unwilling to sponsor one of America's first black television hosts. Now, on the night of his final broadcast, Nat must grapple with the complexities of his psyche, personified by his Best Friend and alter-ego, Sammy Davis Jr., and decide whether to quietly step out of the spotlight or go out with a bang.

Tony and Academy Award nominee Colman Domingo (Rustin, Sing Sing) and NYTW Usual Suspect and Artistic Director Patricia McGregor (The Refuge Plays) bring us this electrifying exploration of the soul of an American icon who fought to break through America's color barrier in the early days of television. Starring Emmy Award nominee Dulé Hill (“The West Wing,” “Psych”) as Nat “King” Cole and Tony Award nominee Daniel J. Watts (The Refuge Plays, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) as Sammy Davis Jr., Lights Out features Nat's hit songs, like “Nature Boy,” “It's a Good Day,” “Smile” and “Unforgettable" with music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by John McDaniel, and choreography by Edgar Godineaux (City Center's Jelly's Last Jam), with Tap Choreography by Jared Grimes (Funny Girl).

The cast of Lights Out includes Krystal Joy Brown (Merrily We Roll Along), Kathy Fitzgerald (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Christopher Ryan Grant (The Ballad of Johnny and June), Emmy Award nominee Dulé Hill (“The West Wing,” “Psych”), Ruby Lewis (Paramour), Elliott Mattox (Tammy Faye), Kenita Miller (for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf), Mekhi Richardson (Elf Jr.), Walter Russell III (MJ The Musical) and Tony Award nominee Daniel J. Watts (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical).

Joining the cast as understudies are Lizzy Brooks (Macbeth), Christian DeMarais (Hamlet), Emily Trumble (Soft Power) and Anthony Wayne (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical).

Lights Out features scenic design by Tony Award winner Clint Ramos (Slave Play), costume design by Katie O'Neill (The Parchman Hour), lighting design by Stacey Derosier (The Half-God of Rainfall), sound design by Alex Hawthorn (Remnant) & Drew Levy (Drag: The Musical), video design by David Bengali (We Live in Cairo), and hair, wigs, and makeup design by Special Tony Award recipient Nikiya Mathis (Jaja's African Hair Braiding). Samantha Shoffner (Trouble in Mind) is the Props Supervisor, and Norman Anthony Small (Good Bones) serves as Stage Manager. Vadim Feichtner (Ghost of John McCain) is the Music Director. Casting is by Claire Yensen.

Lights Out: Nat “King” Cole was originally commissioned and produced by People's Light, Malvern, PA (Abigail Adams, Artistic Director/CEO; Ellen Anderson, General Manager/CFO; Zak Berkman, Producing Director). The original development and premiere of Lights Out: Nat “King” Cole was supported by The Pew Center for Arts & Heritage and produced by Geffen Playhouse (Matt Shakman, Artistic Director; Gil Cates, Jr., Executive Director).

