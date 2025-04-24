New York Theatre Company to Make Off-Broadway Debut with MACHINAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New York Theatre Company will make its off-Broadway debut with a groundbreaking revival of Machinal by Sophie Treadwell, running from June 5th through July 3rd, 2025, at New York City Center Stage (ii).

Helmed by director Amy Marie Seidel (Here There Are Blueberries, The Great Gatsby), this reimagined production amplifies the mechanical rhythm and expressionism in Sophie Treadwell’s text through a dynamic underscoring of tap dance, practical foley, and heightened movement vocabulary created by choreographer Madison Hilligoss.

This production features Katherine Winter, Temidayo Amay, Sam Im, Kimberley Immanuel, Soph Metcalf, Shelley Mitchell, Alice Reys, Veronica Simpson, Hannah Snow, Michael Verre, Alex Lauren and Annaliese Wilbur.

The creative team includes Colleen Doherty (Lighting Design), Hahnji Jang (Costume Design), Brittany Harris (Sound Design), Rochele Mac (Scenic Design), Asha Devi (Dramaturg), Kimberley Immanuel (Associate Choreographer) & Grace Cutler (Associate Director), with Bennett Theatricals serving as General Manager.

Inspired by the infamous 1926 case of Ruth Snyder, a woman sent to the electric chair for murdering her husband, Machinal follows this woman’s rebellion against a world of crushing conformity, where passion, desperation, and defiance collide in a shocking act of violence. Nearly a century after its debut, this play remains a strikingly relevant meditation on gender, power, and the oppression of “the machine.”

