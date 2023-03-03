New York City Children's Theater to Premiere FISH IN A TREE - A New Play With Music, At Theatre Row This March

On March 18th, 2023, New York City Children's Theater will premiere their new show Fish in a Tree directed by Sammy Lopez and Melissa Jessel.

Fish in a Tree tells the story of Ally, a smart girl with a big imagination. She doubts her intelligence due to her dyslexia until she, with the support of her teacher, learns to unlock her inner potential. Soon she discovers that great minds don't always think alike!

Adapted by Barbara Zinn Krieger from the best-selling novel by Lynda Mullaly Hunt, this new play with music for young audiences, directed by Sammy Lopez and Melissa Jessel, uses video projections, dance, and music to explore Ally's journey with dyslexia.

From the show's directors, Lopez and Jessel: "We are deeply inspired by the power of the imagination as we bring Lynda Mullaly Hunt's award-winning book to life through Barbara Zinn Krieger's heartfelt adaptation. Taking a cue from our protagonist, Ally, we will challenge the boundaries of creativity and bring this story to life on stage. We can't wait for New York audiences and families to dream with us!"

Fish in a Tree celebrates neurodiversity, friendship, and the power of imagination, and explores the harm bullying causes and the life changing potential of a generous teacher.

Playing live at Theatre Row from March 18th - April 9th | Best for ages 5-9

Run Time: Approximately 60 minutes

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.nycchildrenstheater.org/show/fish-in-a-tree/

Adapted for Young Audiences by Barbara Zinn Krieger

Directed by Melissa Jessel & Sammy Lopez

Based on the book Fish in a Tree by Lynda Mulally Hunt

The production stars Darby Anthony, Louis Baglio, Madison Harris, Lily Lipman, Fernando Mercado, and Sadie Veach. Alena Henke and Anderson Khocaiche join the company as swings.

The creative team for Fish in a Tree includes Ann Beyersdorfer (Set Designer), Carmen Martinez (Costume Designer), Emmanuel Delgado (Lighting Designer), Glenn Potter-Takata (Sound Designer), Brooke Singer (Props Manager), Kylee Loera (Projection Designer), Ben Diskant (Illustrations), Taylor Janney-Rovin (Dramaturg), Marisa Conroy (Sound Assistant), Lillian Benge (Costume Assistant), Erin Gruodis-Gimbel (Wardrobe Supervisor) and Tyler Danhaus (Production Stage Manager).

Fish in a Tree is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.

New York City Children's Theater's mission is to promote children's literacy and social development through accessible, professional theater productions and arts-in-education programs. Our programs cultivate children's growth in the areas of emotional intelligence, community building, and responsible decision-making. The result is empathetic, creative, and independent thinkers who make a positive impact on their world.

For over 25 years, New York City Children's Theater's local and nationally recognized arts-in-education programs and professional theater productions have served over 400,000 children and adults across all five boroughs and surrounding communities in the tri-state area.

To learn more, visit www.nycchildrenstheater.org.

Facebook & Instagram: @nycchildrenstheater