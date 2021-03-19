New York City Children's Theater Launches CREATIVE CLUBHOUSE STORIES

The award-winning and critically-acclaimed New York City Children's Theater (NYCCT) debuted Creative Clubhouse Stories last year and right on time for families with young children in our virtual world. In honor of Women's History Month, Creative Clubhouse Stories ends the series highlighting historical and notable women with a FREE performance on Thursday, March 25 at 3pm, EST.

The Creative Clubhouse Stories series led by Artistic Associate and Teaching Artist Caitlin McCain celebrates female empowerment and the importance of being yourself through theatre activities and music. Featuring the book Lucia the Luchadora by Cynthia Leonor Garza. You can sign up for the class by visiting NYCCT's website.

The free event will culminate a month-long celebration of Women's History on Instagram! Each week, NYCCT has released a pre-recorded activity celebrating women in history and exploring their stories through theater, including Frida Kahlo and Helen Keller.

$10 per family, per class; classes are 45 minutes duration

Thursday, March 25th at 3pm EST

Lucia the Luchadora by Cynthia Leonor Garza.

When Lucia is told that "girls can't be superheroes" she's upset, until she learns a family secret that changes everything! Celebrate female empowerment and the importance of being yourself through theatre activities and music.

All classes take place live on Zoom

For tickets or more information: https://nycchildrenstheater.org/creative-clubhouse/