New York City Center to Present Teen Summer Theater Intensive

NEW YORK CITY CENTER will present Preludes! Summer Teen Theater Intensive, a free week-long musical theater training program for teens ages 13 –18, taking place at the City Center Studios, Monday, August 18 – Friday, August 22, 2025, from 10:00am to 4:00pm.

Designed for up to 30 passionate young artists, Preludes! provides foundational workshops in acting, singing, and dancing, as well as master classes led by industry professionals from Broadway Dreams, City Center Teaching Artists, and special guest artists to be announced. The week culminates in a collaborative group performance for friends and family.

This unique opportunity offers young performers, with no prior experience necessary, the chance to study at a professional level. Lunch will be provided daily, and all participants will receive a $250 stipend for their involvement in the program. Interested participants must sign up for one of the audition sessions to be held in all five broughs beginning on June 9.

“At City Center, we believe the arts should be accessible to all—regardless of background or experience,” said Tia Powell Harris, VP of Education & Community Engagement. “Preludes! invites teens from every borough to find their voice, deepen their craft, and discover the power of ensemble storytelling in a space that honors both discipline and joy.”

Auditions in Your Borough This June

Sign-ups for audition slots are now open, and no preparation is needed for the first round. Each session will feature fun and engaging group work in choreography and vocal performance.

Teens from across New York City are invited to participate at one of the following borough-based locations:

MANHATTAN: Mon, Jun 9 | 3:00 – 6:00pm @ New York City Center Studios

BROOKLYN: Tue, Jun 10 | 4:00 – 7:00pm @ A.R.T./New York South Oxford Space

STATEN ISLAND: Wed, Jun 11 | 4:00 – 7:00pm @ Wagner College Theatre

QUEENS: Thu, Jun 12 | 4:00 – 7:00pm @ Flushing Town Hall

THE BRONX: Fri, Jun 13 | 3:00 – 6:00pm @ Lehman Stages

For more information or to sign up for an audition visit NYCityCenter.org/preludes.

