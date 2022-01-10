New Victory LabWorks Applications Now Open for 2022-23

New Victory Theater's LabWorks program applications are now open for 2022-23. New Victory LabWorks is for artists who identify as Black, Indigenous, and People of Color creating original work for kids and families. Established in 2012, New Victory LabWorks explores, devises and reimagines what theater for families can be by supporting New York-based artists of all disciplines in making works that challenge preconceptions commonly held about theater for young audiences. New Victory LabWorks supports adventurous performing arts for family audiences that amplify a multitude of voices. They welcome and uplift all BIPOC artists, including those who identify as LGBTQIA+ and who identify as disabled.

New Victory LabWorks artists each receive $15,000 as well as professional development, networking and community building. Artists also have the opportunity to hold invited rehearsals for industry professionals, fellow artists and kid and family audiences with facilitated feedback sessions. By connecting artists with New Victory families and education partners to garner invaluable responses and feedback from kids, New Victory LabWorks invites artists to hone their craft, expand their skills, make contacts in the field, take artistic risks and make bold choices with their work.

Applications for the 2022-23 New Victory LabWorks program are open through February 7, 2022.

Once all applications are reviewed, a select group of applicants will be contacted to participate in an interview with members of the New Victory Artistic Programming staff. From there, final applicants will be notified of their acceptance. All applicants will receive notification of final decisions.

Program Requirements

·Artist(s) must have a primary residence in NYC and be available to participate between August 2022 and July 2023.

·Artist(s) must identify as Black, Indigenous or a Person of Color.

·Artist(s) must be 18 years of age or older.

·Artist's work must be intended for family audiences (artist does not need prior experience in creating work suitable for families).

·Artist's project(s) must be in development, but may be at any point during development, including initial concept.

·Pending the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, Artist(s) must be able to attend monthly meetings in Manhattan.

·Artist(s) must be interested in actively participating in all aspects of the New Victory LabWorks program, including professional development, monthly meetings with the 2022-23 LabWorks cohort, peer-based exchange and peer and/or audience feedback.

Application Instructions

Those interested can review the application questions and required materials before applying and apply HERE.