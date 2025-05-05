New Venue Set for Gingold Theatrical Group's SAINT JOAN Reading

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Gingold Theatrical Group has revealed new venue for its upcoming one-night-only presentation of Bernard Shaw’s Saint Joan. The performance will now take place at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design on Monday May 12 at 7pm.

“We’ve been eager to partner with our friends at The Museum of Arts and Design (MAD)” said GTG Artistic Director David Staller. “When an unexpected scheduling conflict arose at our original venue, we were fortunate to find a beautiful and dynamic alternative in one of New York’s most striking cultural spaces. It’s a fitting home for Shaw’s bold and visionary play. Book early for a pre-show dining thrill at Robert Restaurant on top of this extraordinary NY institution!”

Directed by GTG’s Director of New Work Lily Kantor Riopelle (The Slow Dance), the cast of Saint Joan will feature PJ Adzima (The Book of Mormon), Ben Davis (New York, New York), R.J. Foster (Fat Ham), Christopher Innvar (The Dead, 1904), Ty Jones (The Great Society), Robert Elijah Kollman (“Black Rabbit”), Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire), Sean McIntyre (Junk), John-Andrew Morrison (A Strange Loop), Patrick Page (All the Devils Are Here), Madeline Seidman (Garside’s Career), Mark Shanahan (The 39 Steps), and Paco Tolson (Vietgone).



Written in 1924, Saint Joan charts the journey of one of history’s most iconic figures—from fierce warrior to wrongly condemned heretic—with Shaw’s trademark wit, insight, and radical humanity.



The 20th season of Project Shaw will conclude with Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest (directed by Marcia Milgrom Dodge) on June 23rd. Tickets are available online at www.GingoldGroup.org.

Now celebrating its 20th year, Gingold Theatrical Group's Project Shaw made history in December 2009 as the first company ever to present performances of every one of Shaw's 65 plays (including full-length works, one-acts and sketches). They are now also including plays by writers who most inspired Shaw to begin his playwriting career, including work by Chekhov, Ibsen, Wilde, Barrie, and Harley Granville-Barker.





