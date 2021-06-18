New Musicals OTHER WORLD and GOODBYE NEW YORK to Headline New York Theatre Barn's Upcoming New Work Series

New York Theatre Barn will host a free live stream of its award-winning New Works Series on Wednesday, June 23rd, 2021 at 7PM EST, featuring excerpts from the new musicals Other World and Goodbye New York. The live 1-hour presentation will also feature a conversation with the writers.

Other World has music and lyrics by Jeff Bowen ([title of show]) and Ann McNamee (Love Bytes, Moonalice) and a book by Hunter Bell ([title of show]). Other World is an original musical that tells the story of avid online gamer Sri and non-gamer Lorraine who are magically and unexpectedly transported into Sri's favorite video game, Other World. The duo must learn how to work together and, with the aid of fellow gamers and their avatars, survive the game and find a way home. With its themes of love, loss, creativity, imagination, forgiveness, and empathy, this adventurous new show embraces family and the connections we make on- and off-line in this modern cyber age. Other World proudly features an inclusive cast and characters mirroring the gaming community and culture and giving voice to exciting talents. The presentation will feature the show's director Adrienne Campbell-Holt (Dear Evan Hansen) and choreographer by Karla Garcia (Hamilton, Fox's "So You Think You Can Dance"), and performances by Charnette Batey (Hamilton, The Book of Mormon), Geoffrey Ko (Be More Chill, Broadway Bounty Hunter) and Michael Maliakel (The Phantom of the Opera).

The new musical Goodbye New York has music by Andrew Beall (Song of Solomon), lyrics by Evan McCormack, and a book by David Don Miller. When Olivia Long sets out to indulge her final day in New York City, the last thing she expects is to run into Will Edmonds--the one that got away. To her shock, he thinks she's the one who got away, and he's been waiting ten years to tell her. So she shares her day with him, showing him the New York she loves, and all that he's been missing. But she's harboring a secret, one that will take her away from him forever. A second chance at love doesn't always come along, but if it does...do we take it? Even if it only lasts one day? Is it worth it to pull someone closer...only to say goodbye? Featuring performances by Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin, Wicked) and Brad Standley (In Transit, Waitress).

Other World has been developed with the Weta Workshop in Wellington, New Zealand, and will have its world premiere production at Bucks County Playhouse this fall with a subsequent production at Delaware Theatre Company in the spring of 2022. Goodbye New York has been developed with NewYorkRep and a concept album will be released in 2022.

The 1-hour presentation will be available on New York Theatre Barn's YouTube channel and Broadway on Demand, and is hosted and produced by Associate Artistic Director Jen Sandler and Artistic Director Joe Barros. Now in its 14th season, the New Works Series has received support in part by the Innovation & Exploration Fund, a program of the National Alliance for Musical Theatre. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.