New Dates Announced for THE DIVINITY SUPPLY COMPANY at La MaMa

La Mama Experimental Theatre Club will present The Divinity Supply Company, a new puppet-show collaboration between Peter Schumann, founder and director of the relentlessly inventive company, Bread and Puppet Theater, and Boxcutter Collective, a puppet company made up of Bread and Puppet alumni who have been making innovative and irreverent political puppet shows at a furious pace since their founding in 2016. This premiere is the result of more than a year of development and experimentation in Glover, Vermont and Brooklyn, New York and showcases the combination of Schumann's extraordinary aesthetic power and political plainspokenness with the talents and sensibilities of Boxcutter Collective's new generation of political puppeteers. The Divinity Supply Company, originally scheduled to play in May 2022, will now play The Downstairs at La MaMa for four performances only: June 30 - July 2, 2022.

From out of nothing, an ancient god's divine laughter creates the universe, then promptly

abandons the scene. Ruled over by flimsy paper authorities, the newly created masses attempt to escape the darkness of the suffering valley with help from The Divinity Supply Company. But can The Divinity Supply Company produce the exact god for the exact dilemma, as they advertise? Or will the suffering valley be stuck in the Dilemma-Of-The-Pleading-Now as they stumble towards a There-Is-No-End-In-Sight Conclusion? Also featuring: clouds, Santa Claus, an Idiot Manifesto, a brass band, and a 100 watt lightbulb.

For 59 years, Peter Schmann and his anti-war, anti-nuclear, anti-capitalist, pro-humanity,

pro-sky, pro-Possibilitarian theater company has left an indelible stamp on the world of

theater and the American cultural landscape since its founding in 1963 on New York City's

Lower East Side. In his relentless drive to use puppets to challenge the status quo, he has

worked with masses of puppeteers, carpenters, musicians, dancers, agitators, gardeners and bread-bakers of all sorts. It was from within this exciting whirlwind environment of

puppet-show making that Joe Therrien, Samantha Wilson, Tom Cunningham, and Jason

Hicks, and Ali Dineen, members of Boxcutter Collective, all met. After years of working

together in different capacities, they all found themselves living in Brooklyn and decided to

commit themselves wholly to working together to make liberatory puppet theater in the face of ever-increasing oppression and bleakness of the world around them. Since forming the Boxcutter Collective in 2016, they have established their puppet vision which, while partially inspired by their time at Bread and Puppet, is fully their own distinct voice and aesthetic. This show is the result of their desire to work with their mentor, Peter Schumann, as fellow puppeteers trying to make sense of the seemingly senseless world we have found ourselves in.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

June 30 - July 2, 2022

The Divinity Supply Company

The Downstairs at La MaMa

66 East 4th Street

New York, NY 10003

Thursday and Friday, June 30 and July 1 at 8PM

Saturday July 2 at 3PM and 8PM PM



Tickets: Thursday, June 30 - Pay-What-You-Can starting at $10; All other performances - Adults: $25 in advance; $30 day of show/Students & Seniors: $20 in advance; $25 day of show. Tickets may be purchased at www.lamama.org

All in-person events at La MaMa will require proof of vaccination against the Covid-19 virus and use of facial masks at all times while on the premises.