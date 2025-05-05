New Cast Members Join OUTRAGED HEARTS: INTERIOR: PANIC and THE PRETTY TRAP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Fire Weeds, a female-driven theater company, in association with Houghton Hall Arts Community, will present Outraged Hearts. Directed by Jaclyn Bethany, Outraged Hearts is an evening of two rarely performed one-act plays by Tennessee Williams. It will begin performances on May 15, 2025, before its opening night on Sunday, May 18, and will run through May 30, 2025, at The Astaire Ballroom, Houghton Hall Arts Community.

Curated through the lens of the female perspective, Outraged Hearts features two early versions of the seminal Williams work Interior: Panic, a precursor to A Streetcar Named Desire, and The Pretty Trap, an early comedic iteration of The Glass Menagerie. By presenting these plays together, Outraged Hearts offers a rare glimpse into Williams’ creative process and his evolving portrayal of female characters.

“As a company, The Fire Weeds is dedicated to reinterpreting classics through a female-driven perspective. Outraged Hearts is an opportunity to explore Tennessee Williams' most iconic female characters at an earlier stage of their existence—before they were fully realized in his later works,” said Jaclyn Bethany & Lin Gathright, Co-Artistic Directors of The Fire Weeds. “After a sold-out run in New Orleans and a celebrated industry showing at Torn Page in 2024, we are eager to bring this production to a broader audience in New York City.

The cast includes Jaclyn Bethany (Emmy-winning series “The Rehearsal”), Chris Ghaffari (Public’s Coriolanus), Lauren Guglielmello (NYC: Fefu and Her Friends), Megan Metrikin (La Mama's Finding Fellini), Jacob Storms (Amazon’s Red Oaks), and Sarah Schuler (Film: Ruby). The creative team includes Teresa L. Williams (Scenic Designer), Zoe Griffith (Lighting Designer), Amara Skinner (Sound Design), Stacy Scarborough (Costume Design), Riley Elton McCarthy (Assistant Lighting Designer), Emma Pollet (Assistant Costume Design), Nicole Chaffin (Intimacy Coordinator), Grace Curley (Production Stages Manager), Maggie Dunn (Assistant Stage Manager), Hunter McHugh, C.S.A (Casting Director), and Future Home Productions/Josh Sobel (Consulting Producer).

Outraged Hearts: Interior: Panic & The Pretty Trap by Tennessee Williams

May 15 – May 30, 2025; Opening night is May 18

Thursdays – Saturdays at 7:30 PM

Houghton Hall Arts Community is located at 22 E 30th Street, Manhattan, 10016

Tickets are $35 ( General Admission)/ $55 (VIP).



Comments