New 42nd Street Will Present at New Victory Theater Catapult's MAGIC SHADOWS

With the arc of an arm, the point of a toe or the twist of a torso, America's Got Talent finalists CATAPULT Entertainment stretch their bodies and audiences' imaginations in Magic Shadows. Animated by the dancers' shadows, this choreographic work uses a kaleidoscope of colorful storytelling to create beautiful, cinematic scenes. Watch Magic Shadows take shape at New Victory Theater from April 3 - 19, 2020.

This ensemble work plays with perspective as it brings Vivaldi's Four Seasons to vivid life, follows a camel across the Sahara, and transforms into a giant panda snacking on bamboo. Founded in 2009 by Adam Battelstein (choreographer, creative director and master teaching artist for Pilobolus Dance Theatre for 19 years), the CATAPULT shadow dance company "catapulted" to fame on Season 8 of America's Got Talent, earning their way to the finals of the hit NBC show.

"Creative, original, entertaining," said Mel B while talking to founder Adam Battelstein from her perch at the judge's table of America's Got Talent.

Here's what her fellow judges had to say:

"From nothing, you've put this together. Tonight on this stage, you have given us everything." - Howie Mandel

"I loved how you could just, with your bodies, make these amazing shapes, tell a story, climb up a hill, make a helicopter, a house. I loved it, I thought you guys were truly amazing." - Heidi Klum

"Your story came through crisp and clear. You are just phenomenal talents." - Howard Stern

Last year, the company debuted a new work in January 2019 commissioned by the Mozart Festival in Salzburg, Austria, inspired by and using the music of the classical composer. The company has performed for audiences throughout the U.S., as well as in China, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Sweden, Nigeria, Monaco and Austria.

MAGIC SHADOWS is directed by Adam Battelstein. Dancers: Anjuli Bhattacharyya, Spencer Grossman, Chantalle Herrera, Korinne Manjarres, Lily Minkowitz, Sean Murphy, Ashley Turenchalk and Annalisa Vancini. Jeannine Foley is the company manager, Tobias Christianus is the tour manager/technical director and Anjuli Bhattacharyya is the rehearsal director.

Learn more about MAGIC SHADOWS at NewVictory.org.





