Neil LaBute To Join In Actors Fund Benefit Reading of His Play IF I NEEDED SOMEONE

Celebrated playwright Neil LaBute will join director Alison Tanney and cast members Lauren Zakrin and Tobias Segal in a post-show discussion of his play IF I NEEDED SOMEONE on Thursday, August 12th at 8:00 pm. Ms. Tanney will also serve as the moderator for the Q&A. Audience members watching will be able to send in their questions for the playwright and cast.

The Reading Series has announced their next production, the world-premiere play by Mr. LaBute, benefiting The Actors Fund.

The live virtual event will be directed by Tanney (The Theater Enthusiast Podcast) and produced by Kerrie Bond and Erin S. Leddy. Emily LaRosa serves as technical director. Tim Realbuto is the Artistic Coordinator.

The cast features Zakrin (The Great Comet; Cruel Intentions) as Kim and Segal (The Other America; The Miracle Worker) as Jim.

Brianna Galligan will read the stage directions.

IF I NEEDED SOMEONE is the real-time story of two people who meet at a party and end up going home together--after their initial hook-up, we watch them spend the next few hours together negotiating the minefield of modern expectations as they try to see if there is any future in their present situation.

Can you fall in love these days when society puts up so many romantic roadblocks? does affection stand a chance in these times of suspicion and contempt?

of course, it does.

this is a romance.

this is a love story.

this is how it goes.

This is the twelfth benefit reading for The Reading Series, having previously produced productions of SOME GIRL(S); RABBIT HOLE; REASONS TO BE PRETTY; REASONS TO BE HAPPY; NEXT FALL; BECKY SHAW; SEX WITH STRANGERS; REASONS TO BE PRETTY HAPPY; MARVIN'S ROOM; THE MERCY SEAT; and THE MONEY SHOT.

The live stream is free to watch, but a donation to The Actors Fund is suggested. Please visit www.TheReadingSeries.org for more information on how to watch.