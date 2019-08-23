Necromancers Of The Public Domain New Season Starts Monday September 9

Aug. 23, 2019  

Necromancers Of The Public Domain New Season Starts Monday September 9

Every month, Theater of the Apes plucks a long forgotten volume from the shelves of the New York Society Library to resurrect as a 1-night-only NYC variety show.

Up next: Women as World Builders: Studies in Modern Feminism by Floyd Dell (1913) at The Tank, 312 West 36th Street, NYC. Monday, September 9, at 8pm at The Tank, 312 West 36th Street, NYC.

Advance Tickets on sale now:https://www.thetanknyc.org/calendar-1/necromancerssept2019

From the book:

It will not do to pluck freedom like a flower and give it to the lady with a polite bow. She must fight for it. - Floyd Dell, 1913

(Floyd was pretty woke for his time, as well as a champion mansplainer)



Related Articles View More Off-Broadway Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • PEPPA PIG LIVE! Comes To The Palace
  • MYSTERY SCIENCE THEATER 3000 LIVE Comes To The Davidson
  • MadLab Theatre Presents FINE (NOT FINE)
  • The Dancing Wheels Company Opens 39th Season With Lincoln Theatre Debut