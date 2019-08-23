Necromancers Of The Public Domain New Season Starts Monday September 9

Every month, Theater of the Apes plucks a long forgotten volume from the shelves of the New York Society Library to resurrect as a 1-night-only NYC variety show.

Up next: Women as World Builders: Studies in Modern Feminism by Floyd Dell (1913) at The Tank, 312 West 36th Street, NYC. Monday, September 9, at 8pm at The Tank, 312 West 36th Street, NYC.

Advance Tickets on sale now:https://www.thetanknyc.org/calendar-1/necromancerssept2019

From the book:

It will not do to pluck freedom like a flower and give it to the lady with a polite bow. She must fight for it. - Floyd Dell, 1913

(Floyd was pretty woke for his time, as well as a champion mansplainer)





