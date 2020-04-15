National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene Presents: ZALMEN MLOTEK'S LIVING ROOM CONCERT

National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (Folksbiene)-led by Zalmen Mlotek, Artistic Director, and Dominick Balletta, Executive Director-continues to bring the stage to global audiences when Folksbiene LIVE! features Zalmen Mlotek's Living Room Concert on Wednesday, April 22 at 7:00 PM.

Folksbiene LIVE! is an online celebration of Yiddish culture, featuring livestreamed theater, American Jewish performers, concerts, lectures, talks, and other events. The programming - which can be viewed at nytf.org - launched in mid-March to entertain, engage and inspire as cultural and arts venues closed and audiences stayed indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tony Award-nominated and Drama Desk Award-winning Folksbiene-in residence at the Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust in Battery Park City-is the longest consecutively producing theatre in the U.S. and the world's oldest continuously operating Yiddish theatre company.

Each episode is broadcast live on NYTF's Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/folksbiene/.

Folksbiene LIVE! took a break over the Passover Holidays and returns by popular demand with Zalmen Mlotek's Living Room Concert, kicking-off a regularly scheduled episode each week on Wednesdays at 7:00 PM. Stay tuned by subscribing to NYTF's newsletter on its website, and catch up on past episodes at nytf.org/live.

Zalmen Mlotek is an internationally recognized authority on Yiddish folk and theater music as well as a leading figure in the Jewish theatre and concert worlds. For the past 20 years, he has been the Artistic Director and conductor at Folksbiene. He brought Yiddish-Klezmer music to Broadway and Off-Broadway stages with the Tony-nominated Those Were the Days and Drama Desk-nominated Amerike - The Golden Land. He serves as Music Director for most Folksbiene productions, including the recent New York Times Critics Pick The Sorceress and Drama Desk-nominated musical The Golden Bride. His music can be heard in over two-dozen recordings and films and he has taught and performed all over the world and worked with countless singers. His vision brought the critically acclaimed award-winning Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish (Fidler Afn Dakh), directed by Joel Grey, for which he served as music director, to New York City. He will serve as musical supervisor for the International and National tour, which opens in Sydney and Melbourne in September 2020.

And, coming up on Wednesday, April 29, at 7:00 PM is Yiddish Blues in Berlin, presented by Daniel Kahn.

The Detroit-born and Berlin-based Kahn has toured the world as a singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, translator, and teacher. He originated the role of Pertshik in National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish (Fidler afn Dakh), which features his translation of the lost Bock/Harnick song "Any Day Now." He also was Yosl in Folksbiene's acclaimed remount of Amerike - The Golden Land, and played Biff in New Yiddish Rep's Death of a Salesman in Yiddish. At Berlin's Gorki Theater, he has worked as composer, director, playwright, actor, and music curator. In 2016, the Ashkenaz Foundation named him the inaugural Theodore Bikel Artist-in-Residence. In 2018, he received the Chane and Joseph Mlotek Award for Yiddish Continuity. His music projects include his award-winning klezmer punk band The Painted Bird, The Unternationale, The Brothers Nazaroff, The Disorientalists, Bulat Blues, and Semer Ensemble.





