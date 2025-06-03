National Black Theatre Closes Season With Nathan Yungerberg’s SWEETWATER: THE GOSPEL OF IMAN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



National Black Theatre (NBT) will close its 2024–2025 theatrical season with a limited run of Sweetwater: The Gospel of Iman, a new work by playwright Nathan Yungerberg and directed by Zhailon Levingston (Cats: The Jellicle Ball). The public presentation will run for five performances only, from June 26 through June 29, 2025, at La MaMa (66 E 4th St, NYC). Tickets are now on sale for $25.

Developed as part of NBT’s I Am SOUL Playwright Residency, Sweetwater explores themes of chosen family, intimacy, and legacy against the backdrop of the AIDS epidemic. The story follows Michael, a young gay Black writer, and Charlie, a struggling Black actress, as they navigate life in New York City. Their evolving bond challenges traditional definitions of love and devotion.

The cast features Jhardon DiShon Milton (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) and Torée Alexandre (Luke Cage, Our Town).

The creative team includes Marika Kent as lighting designer, Christopher Darbassie as sound designer, DeShon Elem as Costume Designer, and Izmir Ickbal as scenic designer. Choreography is by Adesola Osakalumi, with props design by Belynda M’Baye and stage management by R. Christopher Maxwell. The production also marks the culminating project for Amiah McGinty, NBT’s SOUL Producing Resident.

Public Presentations at NBT are process-centered workshops that foreground the playwright’s vision without the pressures of full production or critical review. Each performance includes a post-show talkback, inviting audience feedback to help shape the work’s next phase of development.

Performance Schedule: Wednesday, June 26 at 7:00 p.m.; Thursday, June 27 at 7:00 p.m.; Friday, June 28 at 7:00 p.m.; Saturday, June 28 at 2:00 p.m. (matinee); and Sunday, June 29 at 3:00 p.m. (matinee).

For tickets and more information, visit nationalblacktheatre.org.

