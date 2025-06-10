National Asian Artists Project To Present NAAP DISCOVER:NEW MUSICALS 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



National Asian Artists Project will present its "Discover: New Musicals" program. This year, Discover will showcase three new short or one-act musicals by emerging artists showcasing AAPI writers, composers, performers, and creatives on Monday, June 23 at 7:30PM at Theatre 315 (315 West 47th Street – between 8th & 9th Avenues). Tickets are availabe for purchase here.

"I am delighted to be able to present NAAP's Discover: New Musicals series!,” states Baayork Lee. “For 2025, we have selected incredibly talented directors and performers to tell three unique stories. Hoping you can join us on this journey on June 23!"

The evening will be comprised of the following three musicals:

Death & Taxes

Brooke Trumm (Music)

Clare Fuyuko Bierman (Book/Lyrics)

Direction by Cassey Kikuchi Kivnick

Musical Direction by Minhui Lee

Featuring: Kat Capili, Isabella Paragas, Siobahn Sung

In 18th-century France, a noblewoman, a philanthropist, and a goat farmer turn a political conversation over brunch into something much deadlier. Maybe the real revolution was the friends we slayed along the way!

The Pearl Of The East

Zonia Tsang (Music/Lyrics/Book)

Direction by Austin Ku

Musical Direction by Yan Li

Featuring: Jennifer Duka, Lydia Gaston, Kyanna Villaruel

Set in 2019 during the protests in Hong Kong, a 70-year-old grandmother tells the story of her journey illegally immigrating to Hong Kong on a boat with her family during the Cultural Revolution in the '60s, where her untold secret haunts her once again.

Where We Are: A Song Cycle

Rae Covey (Music/Lyrics/Book)

Direction by Brian Jose

Musical Direction by Ruiran Xun

Featuring: Teresa Attridge, Danny Bae, Elaine Baez, Jenelle Catherina, Christine Toy Johnson, Kennedy Kanagawa, Cole Hong Sisser, Drew Tanabe, Vikas Venu, James Wong

Where We Are is inspired by a collection of maps curated by the Hand Drawn Map Association. From a set of directions given to a father en route to his child's first college dropoff, to a chart of all the freckles, moles, and scars on a woman's body throughout the course of a lifetime, the source material is rich with humor, heartbreak, and humanity.

Tickets are $33.85 (including fees) and are available here. For more information, please vist www.naaproject.org.

