Nadia Brown, Judy Gold, Robert Cuccioli And More To Lead THE DOCTOR'S DILEMMA At The Players

Gingold Theatrical Group has announced casting for The Doctor's Dilemma, the first presentation of the 20th Season of Project Shaw, a series of plays presented monthly offering George Bernard Shaw's activist humanitarianism. To celebrate GTG's 20th year, they are thrilled to be returning to their place of origin, New York's most legendary theatrical club, The Players (16 Gramercy Park South, New York, NY 10003).

The 20th season of Project Shaw kicks off on Monday March 17th with The Doctor's Dilemma, one of Shaw's most beloved plays. In The Doctor's Dilemma Shaw accepts his own personal challenge to write about Art versus Science. This highly entertaining play follows the enchanting Jennifer Dubedat who idolizes her artist husband, Louis, but refuses to accept that his illness must be fatal. She seeks out the renowned doctor, Sir Colenso, who has just invented a revolutionary cure, in the hopes of convincing him that Louis's artistic talents make him worthy of saving. The doctor only has enough serum to treat one more patient and must choose between a noble physician or the artist. Louis turns out to be a roguish scoundrel. In addition, Sir Colenso may have fallen in love with Jennifer. So, kill or cure? Shaw takes on the medical profession with his usual razor-sharp and uncompromising wit.

Directed by GTG Artistic Director David Staller, the cast will feature Nadia Brown (The Devil's Disciple), Robert Cuccioli (Welcome to the Big Dipper), Judy Gold (Yes, I Can Say That!), Stefania Gonzalez (Pericles), David Lee Huynh (Henry VI), Simon Jones (Trouble in Mind), George Dvorsky (The Connector), Rocco Sisto (Bad News! i was there...), James Rana (The Government Inspector), and Nick Wyman (Help).

“This is one of Shaw's mystery plays,” says director David Staller, “with as many questions left unanswered as answered, and Shaw breezes us though so many weighty topics we can hardly keep track. One of the most potent themes remains as relevant today as then: are treatments to be so scarce or costly that only the wealthy can afford them? And who gets to decide? But the play is populated with some the most extravagantly comedic characters ever created for the stage and, with this cast, we can't wait to share it with our audience.”

In honor of Shaw's Irish heritage, the evening will also include celebration of Saint Patrick's Day, with special surprise raffles and gifts!

The 20th season of Project Shaw will continue with Noël Coward's Hay Fever on April 14th (directed by Carl Andress and featuring Charles Busch), Shaw's Saint Joan (directed by Lily Kanter Riopelle) on May 20th, and Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest (directed by Marcia Milgrom Dodge) on June 23rd. All Project Shaw events will be presented in a Script-In-Hand concert format at The Players. Tickets are available online at www.GingoldGroup.org.

Now celebrating its 20th year, Gingold Theatrical Group's Project Shaw made history in December 2009 as the first company ever to present performances of every one of Shaw's 65 plays (including full-length works, one-acts, and sketches). They are now also including plays by writers who most inspired Shaw to begin his playwriting career, including work by Chekhov, Ibsen, Wilde, Barrie, and Harley Granville-Barker—while continuing its new play development and educational programs. For VIP reserved seats call 212-355-7823 or email info@gingoldgroup.org.

For more information about Project Shaw and Gingold Theatrical Group contact 212-355-7823 or info@gingoldgroup.org, or visit online at www.gingoldgroup.org.

Comments