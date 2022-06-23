NOTRE DAME DE PARIS Extends By Popular Demand at Lincoln Center

Nicolas & Charles Talar and Adam Blanshay Productions have announced today that Notre Dame de Paris, the international musical and dance sensation, will extend by popular demand, with a second week of performances added to their highly anticipated engagement at the David H. Koch Theater this summer. The updated performance schedule will be as follows:

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

Wednesday, July 13 at 7:30 PM

Thursday, July 14 at 7:30 PM

Friday, July 15 at 8:00 PM

Saturday, July 16 at 2:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Sunday, July 17 at 2:00 PM & 6:00 PM

Thursday, July 21 at 7:30PM

Friday, July 22 at 8:00PM

Saturday, July 23 at 2:00PM & 8:00PM

Sunday, July 24 at 2:00PM



Principal casting has also been announced for the engagement. The cast will feature Angelo Del Vecchio as Quasimodo, Hiba Tawaji as Esmeralda, Daniel Lavoie as Frollo, Gian Marco Schiaretti as Gringoire, Yvan Pedneault as Phoebus, Jay as Clopin, and Emma Lépine as Fleur de Lys. This principal cast has performed Notre Dame de Paris in several incarnations in the past.



After more than two decades playing worldwide and selling more than 15 million tickets in 23 countries, Notre Dame de Paris will make its long-awaited New York City debut this summer. The production, performed in French with English supertitles and featuring a dazzling international 30-member cast and a live orchestra, will play for seven performances only from July 13-24, 2022 at the David H. Koch Theatre at Lincoln Center. The production will open on Bastille Day, Thursday, July 14, with a special Gala performance.



Victor Hugo's 1831 classic and beloved novel, Notre Dame de Paris [The Hunchback of Notre Dame], telling the timeless story of the disfigured bell ringer Quasimodo, and his devotion to the beautiful Esmerelda, has inspired generations of readers, and his been adapted for films, operas, ballets, and television shows.



In 1998, Italian singer and composer Richard Cocciante and legendary French songwriter Luc Plamondon adapted the title for their unique musical extravaganza, combining elements of musical theatre, dance, and acrobatics. The production originally debuted at the Palais des Congrès in Paris in 1998, where in its first year, it sold more than 1 million tickets and over 3 million albums, making it the most successful musical production ever, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.



The score of Notre Dame de Paris has also produced two hit singles: "Belle," which has received airplay in 17 countries, and "Vivre," recorded in English as "Live (for the One I Love)," and a major hit for Céline Dion.



Notre Dame de Paris is directed by Gilles Maheu and choreographed by Martino Müller.



Ahead of the New York City premiere, producer Nicolas Talar commented, "We have been fortunate to produce Notre Dame de Paris in over 23 countries in nine different languages for millions of international fans. It has long been a dream for the show to be performed in New York. Now after more than two decades and a wait made longer due to the pandemic, it is truly a thrill to know we will soon share this immortal story with New York audiences in one of the greatest arts complexes in the world. We hope Notre Dame de Paris will please our existing fans as well as make new ones."