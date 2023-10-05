NIGHT AT THE DINER to be Presented at The Tank in November

It's chance encounters, unlikely heroes, and late nights in Rob Asaro's new play

NIGHT AT THE DINER

November 4- 15 at The Tank at NYC

Everyone has a story in Rob Asaro's new play Night at the Diner. The limited run plays November 4th - 15th at The Tank theater in New York City. The production is directed by Paul Mancini and stars Mikayla Sherfy, Helen Hood, and Paul Valenti headlining a cast of sixteen.

Night at the Diner is set during a December evening in a New York City diner and told through a series of vignettes where staff and patrons alike are challenged when life throws unexpected curveballs. Among them, Natalie, a waitress resigned to disappointment, grapples with whether she can change, while Paul deals with a gambling addiction and Mara wonders if her talents are in vain.

Asaro shared what inspired this project, "Diners are unique in that you can find all types of people, from all classes, and walks of life. I am interested in telling stories about characters looking for connection, struggling with their identity and striving for something larger than themselves.

He went on to say, "This project was conceived as a feature film, but when we saw how dialogue driven it was - we thought let's adapt it as a play so it can live. I love writing about diners. I think they're beautiful."

The cast stars: Mikayla Sherfy, Helen Hood, Paul Valenti, Nahar Aminov, Olivia Bak, Aaron Braden, Gil Cole, Heidi Hecker, Ali Hoffmann, Katie Lyons, Kannan Menon, Ashlyn Prieto, Jonathan Ragins, Dave Riteout, Sam Sundos and Rob Asaro

Night at the Diner performs Saturday, November 4th at 7pm, Sunday, November 5 at 3pm, Thursday, November 9 at 7pm, Saturday, November 11th at 7pm, Sunday, November 12th at 3pm, and Wednesday, November 15 at 7:00pm. The Tank is located at 312 West 36th Street (between 8th & 9th avenues), 4th Floor, New York, New York 10018. Subways: 1, 2, 3, 7, A, C, E, N, R, Q, W to 34th Street. Audience members must show proof of vaccination. Click Here

BIOGRAPHIES

Rob Asaro (Playwright/Producer/lead) wrote Night at the Diner after adapting it from his feature of the same name. He previously produced Lost Again also at the Tank Theater. In addition, he also completed the ambitious pilot NY/LA in 2018 - a multiverse show about a man who can't decide which way to go: New York or Los Angeles. Rob has toured the country performing as a comedian. www.robasaroshow.com

Mikayla Sherfy (lead) is an artist, author & actor who performs around the New York City area with her Improv troupe 'Hot Cousins'. Her artwork can be seen at galleries, shops, and bookstores in NYC and beyond, or at www.aperfectmouse.com Her book "Brooklyn Bound" is out now!

Helen Hood (lead) is a graduate of The Studio/New York's Acting Conservatory. She recently performed in the world premiere of Troglobites at The Studio/New York and also the new play Omaha, currently playing at The Players Theatre. After performing as Madeline in Lost Again, she returns again as a lead in Night at the Diner. www.HelenHood.com

Paul Valenti (lead) is a comedian and Off Broadway actor based in New York City. Paul's has toured nationally with his one man show 'The Long miserable Journey to Happiness.' He won Best Actor at the NYTV Festival for the pilot of The Chris and Paul Show and Best Newcomer at The Montreal Sketch Festival and was nominated Best Newcomer at The Edinburgh Fringe Fest. www.chrisandpaulshow.com

Paul Mancini (director) is a writer and director living in Brooklyn. Paul did his undergraduate work at Hofstra University and received an MFA in playwriting from NYU, where he was a finalist for the Goldberg Playwriting Prize. Paul has written such plays as The Nunnery Grounds, Dark Interior Brooklyn, The New Contemptibles of Paris. Previous directing credits include Peace and Quiet, Doughnuts After Midnight, Savage in Limbo, Marisol, and Dementia Americana. (Fringe Festival 2016 - selected for Fringe Encores.)