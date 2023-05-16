NEXT@LCT3: THE BENSGONS to Have ASL Interpreted Encore Performance

Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 has announced that The Bengsons, who completed their week-long run as part of NEXT@LCT3 concert series this past Sunday, will present a special encore performance on Monday, May 22 at 7:30pm at the Claire Tow Theater (150 West 65th Street). The performance will be ASL interpreted by SignNexus.

SignNexus is committed to setting the standard for excellence and efficiency as providers of professional communication services that recognize and accommodate the diverse language needs and personal identities of individuals who are Deaf, DeafBlind, and Hard of Hearing.

Tickets are on sale now for the encore performance, priced at $30. Tickets are currently available at the Lincoln Center Theater box office, at telecharge.com, or by visiting Click Here.

Bringing together theater's most exciting new songwriters and composers, NEXT@LCT3 is a concert series featuring original music in the intimate setting of the Claire Tow Theater. The concert series featured performances by Michael R. Jackson, Melissa Li & Kit Yang, and The Bengsons. John Gallagher, Jr. will perform Wednesday, May 17 through Sunday, May 21 at 7:30pm. This once in a lifetime event gives audiences the chance to experience the great composer/songwriters of our time up close and personal.

Abigail and Shaun Bengson, are a married composing and performing duo based in NYC and VT who have performed across the country and around the world. Their video for The Keep Going Song has been viewed over 4 million times, and three of their singles have been featured on "So You Think You Can Dance" (FOX). Their theater work includes Sovereignty Hymns (La Jolla Playhouse), The Keep Going Song (Actors Theatre of Louisville), My Joy is Heavy (Arena Stage), Hundred Days (La Jolla Playhouse, New York Theatre Workshop, US Tour), The Lucky Ones (Ars Nova), Where the Mountain Meets the Sea (MTC, ATL's Humana Festival), Ohio (Actors Theatre of Louisville), Anything That Gives Off Light (Edinburgh Theatre Festival), You'll Still Call Me By Name (New York Live Arts, Jacob's Pillow), and Iphigenia in Aulis (CSC). They have received the Jonathan Larson and Richard Rodgers awards and nominations for the Drama Desk, Drama League, and Lucille Lortel awards.

LCT3 is dedicated to producing the work of new playwrights, directors, and designers and engaging new audiences. André Bishop is Producing Artistic Director of Lincoln Center Theater. Evan Cabnet is Artistic Director of LCT3.

In addition to NEXT@LCT3, Lincoln Center Theater is currently producing Lerner and Loewe's Camelot, featuring a book by Academy and Emmy Award-winning writer Aaron Sorkin, based on the original book by Alan Jay Lerner, and direction by Bartlett Sher, which is currently playing at the Vivian Beaumont Theater; the New York premiere of Flex, a new play by Candrice Jones, directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz which, will begin performances on Friday, June 23 and open on Thursday, July 20 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater; as well as an additional season of productions to be announced.

Photo credit: Chasi Annexy