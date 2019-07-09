NAKED BOYS SINGING Finds New Home at The Theatre Center

Now in its record breaking twentieth year, Naked Boys Singing has found a new home in Times Square's The Theatre Center. After completing a seven year run at Theatre Row, the international hit musical revue resumes performances Sat, June 20th in its new location. Naked Boys Singing is a traditional musical revue, in the vein of vaudeville and high-camp musical theater, which reminds us that clothes alone do not make the man! The show features six handsome "boys" of various body types with gorgeous voices, hilarious comedic timing, and no clothing! With song titles ranging from "The Bliss of a Briss" to the culinary inspired "I Beat My Meat", Naked Boys Singing is 60 minutes of non-stop music and laughter!

Created in 1998 by Robert Schrock and a team of 12 writers in an attempt to save the Celebration Theatre from closing (the attempt worked!) the show went on to play all around the world, in 2007 a film adaptation was released, and the show is continuing its record breaking off-broadway run.

Cast members returning to the production include: Quenton Bruno, Jon Gluckner, Dylan Hartwell, Daniel Lopez, Noah Pyzak, Erik Schneider, and Greg Sullivan. Mason Griffin serves as the show's musical director, with choreography by Alex Ringler, and direction by Tom and Michael D'Angora.

Naked Boys Singing resumes performances Saturday, June 20th at The Theatre Center located at 1627 Broadway (at 50th St) - alternate entrance at 210 W 50th St. Ticket prices range from $75-$90 with a limited number of premium tickets available. Tickets can be purchased in person at the venue, by calling 866-448-7849 or 212-921-7862, or by visiting Ticketmaster.com.

Naked Boys Singing performs weekly, Saturdays at 6:00pm





