Museum of Broadway to Offer Educational Workshops and Resources for School Groups

The Museum of Broadway will begin offering onsite educational workshops and resources for school group visitors. Teachers who bring student groups to the Museum of Broadway will have access to an educational workbook, created by theatre scholar Barrie Gelles, that can be used for a pre- or post-trip curriculum. Additionally, the Museum of Broadway will begin offering student groups the option of an add-on 60-minute interactive workshop led by theatre educator Steven Cardona.

Any student group that books a visit to the Museum of Broadway will be given access to pre-developed lesson plans and age-appropriate educational resources to enrich their visit. Pre-visit lessons have been tailored based on grade level and the themes available include "The Making of a Broadway Show," "Musical Theatre as a Genre," "Identity Politics On Stage," "Retelling History on Stage," and "Adaptations and (Re)Writing for Theatre." Following a visit to the Museum of Broadway, teachers and students can further engage with their assigned theme with provided post-visit discussions, writing assignments, and writing projects. These resources are available at no additional cost for student groups.

In addition to these free resources, groups can also participate in a 60-minute workshop in the Museum of Broadway's studio space directly following their visit. Topics explored in these workshops include "Broadway History 101," "Backstage Story," and "Making of the Museum." Schools that are interested in adding a workshop to their visit can book one for an additional $25 per person with a Museum of Broadway ticket. The minimum group size needed to book a workshop is 20 students.

To book a school visit, discuss group rates, and explore educational resources at the Museum of Broadway, email groups@themuseumofbroadway.com. To learn more about these educational offerings at the Museum of Broadway, virtual info sessions will be held on March 16 at 4pm and March 18 at 2pm. Interested parties can RSVP through the Eventbrite pages linked above.

The Museum of Broadway, located in the heart of Times Square at 145 W 45th St, opened to the public on November 15, 2022, and is the first-ever permanent museum dedicated to the storied history and legendary artistry of Broadway musicals, plays, and theaters.

The highly-anticipated and acclaimed Museum of Broadway is founded by entrepreneur and two-time Tony Award-winning producer, Julie Boardman, and founder of award-winning experiential agency Rubik Marketing, Diane Nicoletti. This one-of-a-kind Museum is an immersive and interactive theatrical experience devoted to musicals, plays, and the people who create them. Featuring the work of dozens of designers, artists, and theatre historians, this one-of-a-kind Museum takes visitors on a journey along the timeline of Broadway, from its birth to present day, where the past, present, and future of Broadway come together like never before!

Individual tickets for The Museum of Broadway start at $39, and a portion of every ticket sold will be donated to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

About The Museum of Broadway

The team of expert curators for The Museum of Broadway is headed by Ben West (Resident Historian and Timeline Walls Curator) and also includes Jennifer Ashley Tepper (Map Room Curator), John Kenrick (Game Changer Curator), Matthew Schneider (Text Consultant, Game Changer History), Michael McDonald and Lisa Zinni (Costume & Props Curators), Faye Armon-Troncoso (Set Decorator & Props Supervisor, Making of a Broadway Show).

The Museum of Broadway is founded in collaboration with Playbill, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, The Billy Rose Theatre Division at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, The Al Hirschfeld Foundation, Goodspeed Musicals, Creative Goods, and Concord Theatricals.

The Museum of Broadway is produced by Julie Boardman, Diane Nicoletti, Kumiko Yoshii, Naoya Kinoshita, Hunter Arnold & Jason Squatriglia, Wendy Federman, Merrie L. Davis, Jamie deRoy, Dori Berinstein, Henry Tisch, Richard D. Batchelder, Jr., Kate Cannova, Sharon Carr/Patricia Klausner/Bard Theatrical, Nolan Doran, Sue Gilad & Larry Rogowsky, Morwin Schmookler, Catherine Adler, Elizabeth Armstrong, Mary Avella, Brad Blume, Blumenthal Performing Arts, Stephen Byrd, Pamela Cooper, Cue to Cue Productions, Paula Kaminsky Davis, Natasha Davison, Karen Elizaga, Lorre Erlick, Fakston Productions, Franklin Theatrical Group, John Gore Organization, Lesley Stewart Grilley, Haffner-Wright Theatricals, Kim & Alan Hartman, Alia Jones-Harvey, Fern Kershon, Willette Klausner, Riki Kane Larimer, Margo Lion Trust, Elliott & Cathy Masie, Robin Gorman Newman, Amy Schrader, Alan Seales, Iris Smith, Concord Theatricals, Van Horn Group and The Shubert Organization, The Nederlander Organization, and Jujamcyn Theaters. Elie Landau serves as the Museum's general manager.

About Steven Cardona

Steven Cardona is a New York-based director, choreographer, and educator. He is a teaching artist for Disney Theatrical Group, for which he teaches choreography from all of the Disney On Broadway shows. He is the co-creator of Ladies of the 80s (@ladiesofthe80s_Official). You can see Steven as a principal dancer in Disney's Hocus Pocus 2. Credits: The Wiz (Scotland), Click Clack Moo (Canada/ US national tour), "The Untitled John Mayer Project", The Little Orchestra Society concert series, Money$hot: a new musical. Associate Director/Choreographer: Clint Black's Looking for Christmas (The Old Globe), Murder For Two (Second Stage/New World Stages/1st National Tour), Yeast Nation (writers of Urinetown), ZM: Zombie Musical (writers of Urinetown), Law and Order SVU. BFA: The Boston Conservatory.

About Barrie Gelles

Barrie Gelles is a theatre scholar, director, and educator. She is completing her PhD at The Graduate Center, CUNY and an adjunct instructor at Baruch College, Marymount Manhattan College, and NYU Steinhardt School of Culture, Education and Human Development. Barrie has served as a guest speaker, moderator, and lecturer at various educational and artistic institutions and regularly presents at national academic conferences such as ATHE, ASTR, and PCA/ACA. Prior to her work in higher education, she developed theatre curriculum for K-12 schools and esteemed performing arts camps. In her academic scholarship, Barrie writes about the aesthetics of musical theatre, popular culture and musicals, Jewishness and Broadway musicals, and approaches to pedagogy and practice within the academy with a focus on accessibility in classroom and production practice. In addition, she directs theatre in New York City with a focus on new musicals, rarely produced musicals, and re-envisioned revivals of musicals. For more information, please visit www.barriegelles.com

Photo Credit: Darren Cox