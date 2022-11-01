Monica Bellucci to Star in MARIA CALLAS: LETTER AND MEMOIRS at the Beacon Theatre for One Night Only

Italian cinema icon Monica Bellucci will star in Maria Callas: Letters and Memoirs at the Beacon Theatre for one night only on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 8:00PM. Bellucci channels Greek opera legend Maria Callas in this one-woman show with text and stage direction by Tom Volf. Accompanied by the Wordless Music Orchestra, Bellucci recites Callas's previously unpublished letters and writings to tell the opera singer's full story in her own words. Tickets are $65, $95, $125 (plus applicable fees) and will be available through www.ticketmaster.com starting on Friday, November 4 at 10:00AM.

Bellucci made her debut as Callas at Paris' Théâtre Marigny in 2019 and has continued to perform around the world, including in Athens, Rome, Milan and at Her Majesty Theater in London, of which The Guardian notes, "It is a thrilling pairing...the impossibly glamorous actor Monica Bellucci playing the impossibly glamorous soprano Maria Callas, a case of one diva paying homage to another."

Callas' Letters and Memoirs, published by Volf,is a trove of unearthed material telling the singer's life story entirelyin her own words. Bellucci interprets the writings of Callas-from her childhood in New York and her beginnings at the opera in Italy to the pinnacle of world fame, complicated by scandal, loveand personal hardship-revealing, for the first time, the true story behind the opera legend.

"This show is for me the result of seven years of work dedicated to Maria Callas. Maria's letters represent the most intimate voice of the woman behind the legend," said director Tom Volf. "Maria speaks directly to the audience and confides in them, revealing herself-her glory and pain-as never before. For the first time she's the one telling her own story, instead of others speaking on her behalf."