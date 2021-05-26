Moliere In The Park's TARTUFFE Opens Tonight

Molière in the Park's free staged readings of two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Richard Wilbur's translation of Molière's TARTUFFE, directed by Molière in the Park's Founding Artistic Director Lucie Tiberghien, opens tonight, May 26, and will continue through May 30, 2021.

Molière in the Park co-presents TARTUFFE with the French Institute Alliance Française (FIAF), and in partnership with the Prospect Park Alliance and LeFrak Center at Lakeside.

A bible-thumping shark makes a deal with a gullible mark. Mix in money and power, fleshly sins by the hour, and call it Molière in the Park! If ever a play, written back in the day, knew exactly with what we'd be dealing. It's TARTUFFE by Molière, 17th century fare, but the story is truly... revealing.

The New York Times called Molière in the Park's 2020 Virtual Tartuffe "revolutionary." With a diverse cast performing in a shimmering oasis under the stars, this in-person TARTUFFE will be a celebratory leap into the spring theater season.

The cast features comedian Kate Rigg (Slanty Eyed Mama, NBC's "New Amsterdam") as Tartuffe, Tony nominee Andy Grotelueschen (Tootsie on Broadway, Fiasco Theater's Into the Woods) as Orgon, Nicole Ansari (Rock 'n' Roll on Broadway, HBO's "Deadwood"), Lizzy Brooks (Diablo Love at SummerStage, NBC's "Hostages"), Chris Henry Coffey (Bronx Bombers on Broadway, Public Servant on Theatre Row), Jared McNeill (Battlefield at BAM, The Valley of Astonishment at TFANA), Jennifer Mudge (The Plot at Yale Rep, Rocky on Broadway), Marjan Neshat (Selling Kabul at Williamstown Theater, Joan with Colt-Coeur), Postell Pringle (A Free Man of Color on Broadway, Othello: The Remix at Westside Theatre) and Carter Redwood (When January Feels Like Summer at EST, Gertrude Stein Saints at Abrons).

The production team includes Garth Belcon (MIP Co-Founding Executive Producer), Lina Younes (Set Design), Stoli Stolnack (Lighting Design), Brendan Aanes (Sound Design), Dina El-Aziz (Costume Design), Madison Lane (Production Stage Manager), Thyra Hartshorn (Production Manager), Kaliswa Brewster (Community Advocate), Lisa Lewis (Advertising & Marketing) and Nicole Breeden (Marketing Associate).

Join Molière in the Park in person and safely distanced, outside at Prospect Park's LeFrak Center. Enter at 171 East Drive between Ocean Avenue and Lincoln Road. Free performances take place on Wednesday, May 26 at 7pm, Saturday, May 29 at 8pm and Sunday, May 30 at 7pm. Running time is 90 minutes. Masks required; Socially-distanced seating in pods of 1 and 2. Reserve at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tartuffe-a-spring-staging-at-prospect-park-free-performances-registration-154576104289. For more info visit https://www.moliereinthepark.org.

Molière in the Park will host a benefit evening on Thursday, May 27 with a toast at 7pm and an 8pm showtime celebrating the return of live performance in New York City. A donation of $150 supports Molière in the Park's free theater in Prospect Park and the French Institute Alliance Française (FIAF), both 501(c)(3) not-for-profits, and includes the live performance, a selection of gourmet delectables, fine beverages, cookies by Michel et Augustin, and a FIAF membership for free access to FIAF's virtual events, CinéSalon French film series, and more. Masks required; Socially-distanced seating in pods of 1 and 2.

Molière in the Park is an inclusive and antiracist theater organization. Their mission is to bring high-caliber English language productions of Molière's timely masterpieces, as well as carefully chosen contemporary plays that focus on language and question today's world through the lens of history, to Brooklyn's Prospect Park annually, and the online theatergoing community, free of charge. For info visit https://www.moliereinthepark.org, like MIP on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MoliereInThePark, follow on Twitter at @MoliereBKPark (https://twitter.com/MoliereBKPark) and on Instagram at @moliereinthepark (https://www.instagram.com/moliereinthepark).