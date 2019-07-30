Miro Magloire's New Chamber Ballet Begins Performances September 13

Miro Magloire opens the 15th Anniversary Season of his New Chamber Ballet with a full-evening world premiere to music by contemporary German composer Wolfgang Rihm, September 13 at 8 PM and September 14 at 7:30 PM at City Center Studio 5, 130 West 56th Street.

The new work will be set to four chamber music pieces by Rihm; his Uber Die Linie VII for solo violin, Phantom Und Eskapade for violin and piano, Eine Violinsonate for violin and piano, and Antitz for Violin and piano. The final section, Antlitz, was commissioned by the Columbia Ballet Collaborative, and premiered in April 2018. The superb musicians of New Chamber Ballet - pianist Melody Fader and violinist Doori Na, will perform the compositions live.

The September performances also herald the opening of a festival of Rihm's music, organized by Munich native Magloire in collaboration with the German Consulate New York, which will feature Rihm's compositions played by Mivos String Quartet, the Ekmeles vocal ensemble, and others.

The creation of the ballet is supported in part by the Amphion Foundation. www.newchamberballet.com.

September 13 & 14 (Friday at 8 PM; Saturday at 7:30 PM) City Center Studio 5, 130 West 56 Street Tickets: $33; $19 for students & seniors Reservations: 212.868.4444 or www.smarttix.com





