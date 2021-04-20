Milton Keynes International Festival Announces 2021 Dates

IF: Milton Keynes International Festival, the city's biennial arts festival, has announced its dates for 2021, having had to cancel its 2020 edition. Adapted for the extraordinary times we are living through, it has been extended from 10 days to 21 this year.

Running from 10 to 30 July, and with a focus on work by UK-based artists, the Festival returns to the city centre's parks and green spaces, public squares and retail spaces, as well as online, with a programme of new commissions, outdoor, free and family events, site-specific performances and installations, pop-ups and digital work including a series of 'virtually live' concerts.

The longer Festival gives audiences the opportunity to engage more deeply with the programme on offer, whether they are visiting events in-person or experiencing the Festival online through talks, concerts, debates and behind-the-scenes sharings.

Monica Ferguson, Festival Director says: "After the disappointment of cancelling the 2020 Festival, we are grateful for the support from Arts Council England, Milton Keynes Council, and the Department for Culture Media & Sport which has enabled us to plan a special edition of the Festival this year.

We are taking the opportunity to shine a spotlight on exceptional British artists, and to highlight the unique Milton Keynes urban landscape, architecture and parklands. The extension of the Festival over 21 days for 2021 will give everyone more time and space to explore the programme, reflect on an extraordinary year and look forward with hope. None of this would have been possible without all the many businesses, trusts, foundations and individuals who have helped along the way including centre:mk, My Milton Keynes, The Parks Trust, MK Community Foundation and The Open University."

IF: Milton Keynes International Festival is produced by The Stables and presented in association with centre:mk.