Michelle Coben, Justin Jimenez & More Join FROM HERE Off-Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Renaissance Theatre Company has revealed the complete cast for the New York run of From Here with a book, music, and lyrics and direction by Donald Rupe (Flying Lessons). Featuring arrangements and orchestrations by Jason M. Bailey (Flying Lessons), From Here will begin performances on Thursday June 27 for a limited run through Sunday August 11 at the Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center.

Opening night will be Monday July 1. To purchase tickets, please visit: fromhere.com/tickets.

“This year, it will be 8 years since what happened at Pulse. Pulse was such a special place for so many of us and we’ll never forget the days following June 12, 2016,” shared Angelica Sanchez, activist, performer and Pulse survivor. “From Here says it best – the lyric that sticks out to me is ‘when angels fall, the city walls all disappear…we’re all from here.’ I think this show memorialized Pulse in a really special way and it’s so important for us to remember.”

Set in 2016, From Here tells the story of Daniel, a 30-something gay man on his journey through life, love, and family when the horrific shooting at Pulse Nightclub changes his hometown, and him, forever.

As previously announced, From Here will be led by cast members from the original Orlando production, including Blake Aburn (Orlando Sentinel’s Best of 2020 Critics Pick for From Here) as “Daniel,” Becca Southworth as “Becca,” and Omar Cardona (“The Voice”) as “Ricky.” Joining the company will be Michelle Coben(Flying Lessons) as “Jordan,” Jullien Aponte (Milk) as “Michael,” and ensemble members Justin Jimenez (SpongeBob the Musical – Orlando Family Stage), Chris Keough (Walt Disney World’s “The Dapper Dans”), Kendall Leamy (F**kboys the Musical), Jerry Mullings (The Office Holiday Party Musical Extravaganza Show), Dee Quintero (Flying Lessons), Devin Skorupski (Be More Chill – Florida premiere) and Kyle Ashe Wilkinson (Nosferatu). Janine Papin and Kyle Ashe Wilkinson will also serve as understudies. All cast members will be reprising their roles from the original Orlando production.

The From Here band will feature Noah Baez (keys), Bryce Hayes (bass guitar), Chris Kampmeier (drums) and Matthew Lynxwiler (electric and acoustic guitar).

From Here will feature scenic and lighting design by Philip Lupo, sound design by Matt Craig, costume design and stage management by J. Marie Bailey and vocal direction by Chris Keough. Choreography is by Adonus Mabry. General management is by Maximum Entertainment Productions. Marketing and advertising are by Situation Interactive. Casting is by Kayla Kelsay Morales.

Comments