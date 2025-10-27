​Michael Raymond-James to Join Anthony Rapp for NAVALNY AND EDDIE Reading

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Royal Family Productions will present a benefit reading of Artistic Director Chris Henry’s new darkly comic play, Navalny and Eddie.

Two men enter a room. One, a battle-scarred Navy SEAL turned political weapon, still maintaining his innocence of any blood on his hands. The other, a Russian dissident, already a martyr - or maybe still fighting in the liminal spaces. Either way, he's not going quietly. Be the first to experience this explosive new play in a special benefit for Royal Family Productions, directed by Henry. The piece features acclaimed actor Anthony Rapp (Rent, Dazed and Confused, “Star Trek Discovery”) continuing his association with Royal Family Productions. Joining him is star of stage and screen Michael Raymond-James (“Terriers,” “True Blood,” “Godfather of Harlem”). This reading will be directed by Chris Henry.

The benefit performance is at 6:30 PM on Monday, November 3rd. There will be a reception with a cash donation bar opening one hour before each show, as well as immediately following.