Max Major Presents REMOTE CONTROL: A VIRTUAL MIND-READING EXPERIENCE

World-class mentalist Max Major, who dazzled America, broke the internet and stumped Simon Cowell on "America's Got Talent," will present his highly-interactive online show, Remote Control: A Virtual Mind-Reading Experience on Saturday, January 2 and 9 at 8:00 PM ET. Additional dates will be announced soon.

Major's performances, which combine magic, mentalism, and hypnosis, have been featured on "America's Got Talent," "Today," and hundreds of television programs across the US. In addition to his studies as a magician, Major relies heavily on his skills at reading body language, which he has honed over the course of over 2000 live shows. His clients include Facebook, Microsoft, Deloitte, CSX, Costco, Lockheed Martin, Booz Allen and a command performance at the residence of Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder

In the last 5 years he has been called before two Department of Defense Agencies to demonstrate his innovative techniques in hypnosis, body language and influence! In 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014 he was named "DC's Best Performance Artist" by the Washington City Paper, recognizing him as the premier entertainer in the region.

Tickets ($45-$95) are available at Eventbrite. One ticket allows viewing for one household on one device. Ticket buyers will receive a unique viewing link and password by email the day before the show. Similar to a zoom call, viewers will need to access the program from a computer with a mic and webcam. The lobby for the show will open 30 minutes prior to performance time. Please login early to test your connection. There will be music and videos playing to keep you entertained and allow you to make sure everything is working properly. Late attendees will not be admitted. All tickets are non-refundable.

BIOGRAPHY



He controlled Heidi Klum's mind on Zoom. Simon Cowell called him a "demon." He has performed astonishing feats on stages from Las Vegas to New York to Switzerland, and now Max Major is bringing his mind-bending illusions directly into homes across the country!

Following appearances on "Today" and "America's Got Talent," as well as dozens of viral videos that have stunned millions across the internet, mentalist Max Major showcases his shocking ability to get deep inside strangers' heads, even from a distance, in Remote Control: A Virtual Mind Reading Experiment-- the ground-breaking LIVE show that streams directly to your home.

With an uncanny ability to predict thoughts and control the actions of others, this "real-life Sherlock Holmes" leads at-home audience members through an intimate and fully interactive journey-together they discover the power of virtual connection made possible through hypnosis and mentalism.

Max unleashes real-life Jedi mind tricks on unsuspecting participants who soon discover that yes, he really does know exactly what you're thinking! Not just a show, this is a fully interactive experience, where EVERY member of the audience becomes part of the show.

Max Major illuminates stages wherever he goes, and now he's coming to the best stage of all - yours!- for this virtual limited engagement.