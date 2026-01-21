Matthew Gurren's GHOST LIGHT To Premiere at NY Theater Festival

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ghost Light, a new comedy by Matthew Gurren (Rio Uphill) directed by Pamela Hunt (The Musical of Musicals: The Musical), will make its premiere at the New York Theater Festival with three performances next month.

Ghost Light follows Claire Doyle, a successful but disillusioned TV and film star, who seeks a return to true acting by joining a Broadway revival of a long-forgotten play once headlined by the legendary Ethel Merman. But as opening night beckons, Claire faces mounting challenges from her inability to project to forgetting lines amidst a myriad of technical mishaps. Things take a bizarre turn when Merman’s ghost, who haunts the theater, is determined to sabotage Claire’s performance. With tensions rising and the show at risk, Claire must overcome her self-doubt and the spectral diva to prove she belongs on the Broadway stage in this hilarious, supernatural battle for the spotlight!

The cast features Michael Kaczkowski (Interior Chinatown), Cherrie McRae (Anastasia), Eric E. Oleson (Damages), Jackson Pavlik (Larger Than Life), James Schultz (How the Grinch Stole Christmas!: The Musical), and Arielle Zaytsev (The Oath).

Performances are Tuesday, February 3rd at 6:15 PM, Friday, February 6th at 4 PM and Saturday, February 7th at 9 PM at Teatro LATEA at The Clemente on 107 Suffolk Street.