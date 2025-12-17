Jesse Malin’s SILVER MANHATTAN Comes to the Bowery Electric in 2026

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following a run at the Gramercy Theatre, Jesse Malin’s Silver Manhattan will open at the Bowery Electric in 2026. Performances will run February 18 through March 29, 2026.

Jesse Malin’s Silver Manhattan is the coming-of-age story of a young kid from a broken home who found life in the streets of New York City. The native son’s new theatrical stage show / full-band concert features songs from his dynamic career, and is inspired by his upcoming memoir.

World renowned singer-songwriter Jesse Malin has graced stages from CBGBs to Madison Square Garden and beyond, collaborating with Bruce Springsteen, Lucinda Williams, Green Day and more. But in 2023, Malin faced the challenge of his life. Silver Manhattan is the story of a struggle and what it took to get back through the power of music, determination and transcendence.

The production is written by Jesse Malin & Lauren Ludwig, directed by Ellie Heyman, and produced by ArKtype and David Bason in partnership with Live Nation, Harper House Music Foundation, Peter Shapiro, Charley Ryan and Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation.