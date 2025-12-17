THE TRAGEDY OF CORIOLANUS Comes to Theatre For A New Audience in 2026

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Tragedy of Coriolanus is coming to Theatre For A New Audience next year. Performances will run February 1 - March 1, 2026.

The cast is led by Barzin Akhavan (Cominius), McKinley Belcher III (Caius Martius Coriolanus), William DeMerritt (Sicinius Velutus), Meredith Garretson (Virgilia), Merlin McCormick (Young Martius), Jason O'Connell (Menenius Agrippa), Emma Ramos (Valeria), Mickey Sumner (Tullus Aufidius), Zuzanna Szadkowski (Junius Brutus), Sarin Monae West (Titus Lartius), and others to be announced.

About The Tragedy of Coriolanus

Who should lead in a land where the political rules are rapidly shifting and reordering, class revolt is raging, and basic food has become unaffordable? Is there a place for Coriolanus (McKinley Belcher III), a noble war hero and uncompromising aristocrat, both admirable and detestable, who refuses to hide his contempt for the newly empowered plebeian citizens?

In 2020, during the pandemic, Ash K. Tata created a streaming version of Caryl Churchill’s Mad Forest. Now, Tata stages The Tragedy of Coriolanus incorporating live performance and a media-saturated landscape where the alienation of gaming violence and screen combat are contrasted with the intensity of IRL battles, and the relationship of Volumnia and her son Coriolanus gives human shape to the political drama.