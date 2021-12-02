Maria Caruso's Bodiography Returns to Off-Broadway with REARVIEW MIRROR, An 80's Retrospective

In June of 2021, M-Train Productions, the producing arm of the Pittsburgh based dance organization Bodiography, presented one of the first new indoor, limited-engagement dance productions to premiere in New York City since the Covid-19 pandemic forced the closure of performance venues across the city in March 2020.

Under the artistic direction of solo dance artist Maria Angelica Caruso, the production was met with critical acclaim after a 9-week run at the Theater Center. Now, the company will return for a one week run of the expanded show as the resident dance company of The American Theatre of Actors. Rearview Mirror begins performances on Wednesday, December 8th with six performances in the John Cullum Theater. With double the cast, and an expanded vision for the show, where Caruso maintains her starring role, is a week not to be missed!

REARVIEW MIRROR is an uplifting and charismatic 80's dance revue that takes you on a journey through the best sounds of the 1980s. Caruso, alongside her company artists from Bodiography, and a cast of dancers from New York City, excite the audience to enjoy a decade of iconic sounds as they come to life in a dance landscape that looks and feels like watching MTV for the first time. With vintage costumes, selected to emphasize and emanate the musical artists and their visions for their music videos, Caruso will transport you to another realm of pleasure through a powerful and entertaining performance of dance and athleticism.

Rearview Mirror features a fully vaccinated cast: Bodography - Maria Caruso, Erika Amemiya, Elektra Davis, Carolina Giansante, Derrick Izumi, Isabel Lima, Isaac Ray, and Renee Simeone / New York Company - Chloe Gulati, Israel Harris, Zev Haworth, Kishar Hodge, Sophia Michitson, and Alanna Sibrian.

Creative team: Brant T. Murray (Lighting Design) Caroline Ragland (Production Assistant) Maria Caruso (Creator, Choreographer, Costume Designer, Performer)

Maria Caruso is a Pittsburgh native dancer, choreographer, academic, social activist, fitness and wellness practitioner, and entrepreneur whose enterprise encompasses brand models focused in the arts, education, entertainment, and wellbeing sectors. Caruso's multifaceted conglomerate comprises five performance companies, a dance conservatory, a fitness program, and a dance movement therapy system, all under the auspices of the Bodiography brand. The alliance of organizations under her leadership include a production syndicate titled M-Train Productions, a fully functional multipurpose dance studio and performance space in her Movement Factory, the dance conservatory Bodiography Center for Movement, an affiliation with an academic institution of higher learning at La Roche University where she directs creative and innovate initiatives in the Performing Arts Department, and a publication known as the Arts Inclusive. All the encompassing entities led by Ms. Caruso's vision are known for their commitment to health and wellness in the arts and their championing of positive change in communities regionally and globally.

M-Train Productions focuses on the development, creation, and production of commercial dance and theater projects. In addition to the efforts focused in the commercial sector, M-Train places special focus on initiatives that support the presentation of world class arts organizations in the facilities that Ms. Caruso owns and operates.

Learn more at www.rearviewmirrordance.com.