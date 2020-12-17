Mara Wilson Headlines Benefit Reading of CROSSING TO CHRISTMAS for League of Independent Theater

Mara Wilson (Matilda, Welcome to Night Vale, BoJack Horseman, Big Hero 6: The Series) heads a cast of fourteen actors in an online reading of a new "patriotic" made-for-TV Christmas romance to raise money for the League of Independent Theater this Monday December 21st at 8pm EST. Directed by Annie Tippe (Octet - Lucille Lortel Award Winner) and produced by Blaire O'Leary, Crossing to Christmas is an original screenplay by Alexander Kveton written in the great tradition of Hallmark movies.

The story centers on the spirited and noble event that brings together the people of Central New Jersey and Bucks County, Pennsylvania every Christmas - the reenactment of George Washington and his troops crossing the Delaware. The only problem is that this year, Bob Childs - beloved Washington re-enactor - has fallen ill. To whom will the mantle be passed? Enter Bob's son Desmond, the tradition dodging, big city finance guy. Can Natalie - the small town, single mom trying to keep it all together - convince Desmond to follow in his father's footsteps and save Christmas? Set against the backdrop of colonial candle-dipping and cannons fired; woodchopping and suburban station wagons, a true "hallmark" holiday romance is born.

The rest of the cast includes Varak Baronian (Water, Water Everywhere; Bang Bang Zoom), Christine Donnelly (Jessica Jones, Follies - Innovative Theater Award Best Ensemble), Jack Fellows (The Crucible, The Tempest), Jon Lonoff (Benson's Playground, Christmas Carol: Remix!), Vanessa Lynah (Water, Water Everywhere; Buffalo, Buffalo), Blaire O'Leary (Exquisite Corpse Company), Christina Elise Perry (Chain Theatre - Six Corners, The Dark Room), Mia Selby, Michal Vondel (Tramps, Shadow Puppet), Jeogre Bennett Watson (Luke Cage, The Wire, For Life, A Human Being, Of A Sort - The Williamstown Theater Festival), and Danny Wilfred (Cabaret - Highlands Playhouse, Sister Act - Westchester Broadway Theatre, Shrek - Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center). All proceeds from donation-cased tickets will go to The League of Independent Theater. A GoFundMe is being run in tandem for donors who want to contribute more.

The League was formed in 2008 to empower, unify, and protect the voices and interests of those who work and enjoy independent theater across the five boroughs of NYC. One of their initiatives, #OpenCulture - which will allow permits for outdoor performance during the next year - was recently passed, but the company still needs help for other programs that will support artists. Other programs include rent forgiveness #CancelRent, commercial rent stabilization, and COVID reopening guidelines and relief.

Tickets are available through Brown Paper Tickets and are suggested donation-based. The event is being sponsored by AMASS Botanicals. A Zoom link will be provided upon purchase.