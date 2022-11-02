Mara Romeo Kahlo To Receive The Impacto Latino Award For Her Work Promoting Mexican Art And Culture

Tomorrow (Thursday) Mara Romeo Kahlo will receive the Impacto Latino award at United Nations headquarters for her extraordinary work promoting Mexican art and culture.

Ms. Romeo is principal of The Frida Kahlo Family Foundation which was created in order to immortalize and protect the image, figure and name of Frida Kahlo, making it available to new generations and media. One of its main missions is to make the public aware of the goal that best defined Frida Kahlo: Gender Equality. The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are an initiative promoted by the United Nations to give continuity to the development agenda after the Millennium Goals.



For this reason, Mara Romeo Kahlo -the artist's great-niece and universal heiress- was invited to the fifth edition of the Latino Impact Summit 2022, which will take place tomorrow, where she will receive the award for Latin Impact. This event promotes the generation of alliances, bringing together leaders and organizations from all sectors to create projects that transform. The recognition is given to outstanding leaders for their positive impact in promoting culture and, in this case, Mexican arts. An award that celebrates the long history of the Kahlo Family and Foundation in Mexico and throughout the world, a job they undertake with pride but above all with responsibility.

At this event, key objectives for 2030 will be defined and Mara Romeo Kahlo will join a prestigious group of culture-makers to help realize these goals.