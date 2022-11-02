Mara Romeo Kahlo To Receive The Impacto Latino Award For Her Work Promoting Mexican Art And Culture
Ms. Romeo is principal of The Frida Kahlo Family Foundation which was created in order to immortalize and protect the image, figure and name of Frida Kahlo.
Tomorrow (Thursday) Mara Romeo Kahlo will receive the Impacto Latino award at United Nations headquarters for her extraordinary work promoting Mexican art and culture.
Ms. Romeo is principal of The Frida Kahlo Family Foundation which was created in order to immortalize and protect the image, figure and name of Frida Kahlo, making it available to new generations and media. One of its main missions is to make the public aware of the goal that best defined Frida Kahlo: Gender Equality. The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are an initiative promoted by the United Nations to give continuity to the development agenda after the Millennium Goals.
For this reason, Mara Romeo Kahlo -the artist's great-niece and universal heiress- was invited to the fifth edition of the Latino Impact Summit 2022, which will take place tomorrow, where she will receive the award for Latin Impact. This event promotes the generation of alliances, bringing together leaders and organizations from all sectors to create projects that transform. The recognition is given to outstanding leaders for their positive impact in promoting culture and, in this case, Mexican arts. An award that celebrates the long history of the Kahlo Family and Foundation in Mexico and throughout the world, a job they undertake with pride but above all with responsibility.
At this event, key objectives for 2030 will be defined and Mara Romeo Kahlo will join a prestigious group of culture-makers to help realize these goals.
More Hot Stories For You
November 2, 2022
Houses on the Moon Theater Company is presenting the world premiere of Emily Joy Weiner's SHARED SENTENCES directed by Lisa Rothe with additional material by Barbara Allan, Kevin Barron, Zudaydah Rivera, and Tanasha Gordon, through November 12 at 122CC. See photos here!
Jenna Rubaii, Tony Vincent & More to Lead AVALONA Concert Workshop Presentation
November 2, 2022
AVALONA, with musical direction by Bob Kinkel, co-directed and produced by Hank Stampfl, and choreography by Natalie Lomonte, will receive a special two-day concert workshop presentation on Thursday, November 10, and Friday, November 11 at 7:30 at St. Paul & St. Andrew United Methodist Church.
COLIN QUINN: SMALL TALK to Have Limited Engagement at the Lucille Lortel Theatre This Winter
November 2, 2022
Colin Quinn: Small Talk, a new comedy written by and starring Colin Quinn, will play the Lucille Lortel Theatre beginning January 6 with an official opening scheduled for January 23. The limited engagement runs through February 11.
Gina Moxley's THE PATIENT GLORIA Comes to St. Ann's Warehouse This Month
November 2, 2022
St. Ann's Warehouse, in association with Gina Moxley and Pan Pan, presents the American premiere of Moxley's award-winning, punk-propelled satire The Patient Gloria, directed by John McIlduff, November 16–December 4. Created at the height of #MeToo protest and empowerment, Moxley's production comes to the U.S. in a moment of grave peril for women's rights.
KINKY BOOTS To End Off-Broadway Run This Month
November 1, 2022
The Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots will play its final off-Broadway performance at 7:00PM on Sunday, November 20, 2022 following 32 previews and 102 regular performances.