Manhattan Theatre Club Reveals 2025 Ted Snowdon Reading Series Lineup

Manhattan Theatre Club has revealed the lineup for the 2025 Ted Snowdon Reading Series.

The readings kick off Monday, March 10 and will be held on Mondays through March 31 at New York City Center – Stage I (131 West 55th Street). All readings are free and open to the public, but space is limited, and RSVPs are required.



To RSVP, please visit https://forms.gle/TLVyZtXc5D8hAcA48. Now in its 27th year, this rehearsed reading series is dedicated to the support and development of innovative new work, offering each playwright a week-long rehearsal period with directors and actors. This year, the series will feature four new plays, including one MTC commission, by an exceptional group of writers. MTC is grateful to Ted Snowdon for his generous support of the reading series.



Several plays developed in this reading series have gone on to full productions at MTC, including David Auburn’s Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning Proof, Joe Hortua’s Between Us, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa’s Based on a Totally True Story, Molly Smith Metzler’s Close Up Space (Susan Smith Blackburn finalist), Abe Koogler’s Fulfillment Center, Jaclyn Backhaus’ India Pale Ale and Eleanor Burgess’ The Niceties.



Plays featured in this reading series that have been produced elsewhere in New York and around the world include Aurora Real de Asua’s Wipeout, a.k. payne’s Furlough’s Paradise, Lloyd Suh’s The Heart Sellers, Christine Quintana’s As Above, Jonathan Spector’s This Much I Know, Lauren Yee’s Young Americans, Jessica Dickey’s Nan and the Lower Body, Brittany K. Allen’s Redwood, Paola Lázaro’s There’s Always the Hudson, Sharyn Rothstein’s Right to Be Forgotten, Kimber Lee’s to the yellow house, Jen Silverman’s Dangerous House, Nick Gandiello’s The Blameless, Jocelyn Bioh’s Nollywood Dreams, Nicky Silver’s This Day Forward, Michael West’s The Chinese Room, Halley Feiffer’s I’m Gonna Pray for You So Hard, Joshua Harmon’s Significant Other, Ethan Lipton’s Tumacho, Rachel Bonds’ Five Mile Lake, Ayad Akhtar’s The Who and the What, Penelope Skinner’s The Village Bike, Rona Munro’s Donny’s Brain, Jonathan Caren’s The Recommendation, The Civilians’ The Great Immensity, Heidi Schreck’s There Are No More Big Secrets, Eric Simonson’s Fake, David Adjmi’s Stunning, Naomi Iizuka’s Strike-Slip, Stephen Adly Guirgis’ The Little Flower of East Orange, Julia Cho’s Durango, Adam Rapp’s Red Light Winter, and Theresa Rebeck’s The Scene.

March 10 at 4 PM: How to Draw a Triangle

By Jake Brasch, directed by Colm Summers

Aaron is a musical theatre-obsessed fifth grader who pogo sticks to school and wears a fanny pack at all times. Unable to write legibly or catch a ball, he is sent to work with Ms. Jimenez, a burnt-out occupational therapist. After a rocky start, the two form an unlikely bond. How to Draw a Triangle is a comedy about emerging queerness, the wreckage of our past, and the heroes who go out on a limb to help us become ourselves.



March 17 at 4 PM: Let’s Ride

By Alex Lin, directed by Laura Dupper

A rideshare driver determined to get to the bottom of his unjust firing brings together a gang of unlikely allies, united against a powerful tech company. Following our heroes on a freewheeling cross-country quest, Let’s Ride investigates automation in algorithms and the unseen ways they shape our lives. Commissioned by Manhattan Theatre Club through the Alfred P. Sloan Initiative.

March 24 at 4 PM: the dowagers

By Justice Hehir, directed by Joan Sergay

Salome, Tara, and Chris share an apartment building and a system for navigating the unspeakable. A pandemic-era play about neighbors, proximity, and the many permutations of care, the dowagers is a meditation on loss and lust - set on a single stoop.

March 31 at 4 PM: THE MONSTERS

Written and directed by Ngozi Anyanwu

For a long time, LIL has been obsessed with fighting, and one fighter in particular: her older brother BIG, an aging but successful figure in the local Mixed Martial Arts circuit. But she’s been doing it all from afar… until one day when she decides to show up on his doorstep. THE MONSTERS is a sibling love story about reunions, resentment, reconnection, and wrestling with demons.



