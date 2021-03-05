Ma-Yi And WP Theaters Present Stefani Kuo's FINAL BOARDING CALL, March 10-14

Ma-Yi Theater Company and WP Theater will present a reading of Stefani Kuo's timely new play, Final Boarding Call, which centers on the 2019-2020 protests in Hong Kong. Directed by Mei Ann Teo (Jillian Walker's SKiNFoLK: An American Show), the online event, designed by Hao, will take place on March 10 at 7pm ET and will be available on-demand until midnight on March 14 at https://ma-yistudios.com/. Reservations are required and donations are encouraged for this free event.

Final Boarding Call revolves around the interconnected stories of seven characters whose backgrounds and perspectives run the spectrum - a protesting brother and flight attendant sister struggling to keep her job; a Mainland Chinese mother and her estranged Hong Kong daughter; a non-Cantonese speaking reporter and her Indian partner; and an American expat CEO and Hong Kong lover living in the shadows. The play begins and ends with a flight, an entrance into the Hong Kong protests, and how the politics we see on the news every day affect the citizens of Hong Kong in their day-to-day lives. It gives the audience a window into China's grip on global capitalism. How far will they go to fight for family, freedom, and the right to be heard?

Kuo, a native of Hong Kong and Taiwan, says, "The anti-extradition movement in Hong Kong had been going on for two months when a friend of mine asked, 'are you writing a play about Hong Kong?' I was surprised. Of course, I wasn't. Why would I want to capitalize on my city's pain? But then I decided to try, because if I didn't, as my friend said, some British white guy who had never been to Hong Kong would do it. And I realized that I have the voice and responsibility to tell a (not the) story about Hong Kong because it is important; not just to me or my city, but to the rest of the world, which is affected by it whether they realize it or not. With the recent passing of the National Security Law and invocation and use of old colonial laws from the British, Hong Kong is being stripped of its freedoms; its oppression is not unique, it is closely tied to capitalism, as we all are."

Please visit ma-yistudios.com or wptheater.org for more information.

