MISS DOOR COUNTY Comes to the Green Room 42 in November

This one-night-only performance will be November 9th, 7:00 pm.

By: Oct. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Cast Of Sondheim's HERE WE ARE at The Shed Photo 1 Photos: First Look at Cast Of Sondheim's HERE WE ARE at The Shed
DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS, HELL'S KITCHEN & More Lead Top Off-Broadway Shows for Octobe Photo 2 Top Off-Broadway Shows for October
Nathan Lane and More Set For Concert Version of THE FROGS at Lincoln Center Photo 3 Nathan Lane and More Set For Concert Version of THE FROGS at Lincoln Center
See a New Photo of the Cast of HERE WE ARE at The Shed, Now in Previews Photo 4 See a New Photo of the Cast of HERE WE ARE at The Shed, Now in Previews

MISS DOOR COUNTY Comes to the Green Room 42 in November

Nathan A. Fosbinder will bring his hyper-midwest, sisterhood-centric, Americana-laden new musical: Miss Door County to The Green Room 42. Composer and Lyricist, Nathan A. Fosbinder, is known for Ratatouille: the TikTok Musical fame, Hephaestus (NAMT Frank Young Fund for New Musicals Production Grant winner), and the Tonys-inspired music video “So Much To See,” with Theatrely.com.

Miss Door County follows Sophie Marks who lives in a small Wisconsin town, and works at a small Wisconsin cafe, run by her small and sweet Wisconsin father. After the loss of her mom, Sophie thinks the answer to her problems is to get out of Whitefish Bay, until Agatha Monroe, a Former Miss Wisconsin runner-up (from either twenty or five years ago, depending on her state of mind), blows in to town and convinces Sophie to compete in the Miss Door County Pageant. Will Sophie, along with her oddball best friend Margot, and hopeless (and hapless) coworker Benjamin, be able to defeat local mean girl and pageant legend Crystal Clear? Or will Sophie discover that the real prize is something that can’t be covered in sequins and tulle? 

This debut reading will star Sara Gallo (1776) and Cara Rose DiPietro (Rutka) as best friends Sophie and Margot, Caroline Lellouche (We Are The Tigers) as the infamous Crystal Clear and Mike Cefalo (New York, New York) as the affable Benjamin, and featuring Ben Roseberry (The Lion King) Frank Marks, Sophie’s open-hearted father. The rest of the hilarious and eccentric pageant girls are played by Khaila Wilcoxon (Six, Hadestown), Gwynne Wood (1776, Oklahoma!), Devina Sabnis (Monsoon Wedding), and Alia Cuadros-Contreras (Scouts). Additional casting to be announced shortly.   

Miss Door County comes from Fosbinder’s experience growing up near Wisconsin’s Door County, a place of cherry blossoms, heavy accents, and, most importantly, cheese. Fosbinder has been forever inspired, nay haunted, by an image he saw at pageant time during the 4th of July Parade: a beautiful girl in a sparkly silver dress, with a sash that read Miss Door County, wearing not a tiara, but a cheesehead. Years later, Miss Door County serves as Fosbinder’s love letter to Wisconsin, and as a rumination on friendship, family, and the joys of a small town.

Tickets are now on sale. This one-night-only performance will be November 9th, 7:00 pm at Green Room 42. Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/TheGreenRoom42_MissDoorCounty.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
Works & Process to Present SHINE By Sekou McMiller & Friends, In Partnership With Photo
Works & Process to Present SHINE By Sekou McMiller & Friends, In Partnership With Jacob's Pillow

Join in at the Guggenheim Museum for Shine, a captivating performance by Sekou McMiller & Friends. Experience the rhythmic fusion of music and dance, celebrating the unity of interconnected cultures. Don't miss this celebration of Afro Latin Jazz and Soul Experience. Get your tickets now!

2
Photos: See Cynthia Nixon, Jane Krakowski & More at A TECTONIC CABARET Photo
Photos: See Cynthia Nixon, Jane Krakowski & More at A TECTONIC CABARET

Get a glimpse into the star-studded performance of A TECTONIC CABARET, featuring Jane Krakowski, Cynthia Nixon, and more. Explore the captivating photos from this unforgettable night of entertainment.

3
Dixon Place to Present DANCE BLOC NYC 2023 With 6 Programs Featuring 24 Choreographer Photo
Dixon Place to Present DANCE BLOC NYC 2023 With 6 Programs Featuring 24 Choreographers

Get ready for Dance Bloc NYC 2023 at Dixon Place Theater. Discover the dates, curator, and venue for this exciting festival of dance. Explore the lineup and schedule for an unforgettable experience.

4
Gingold Theatrical Group to Host 2023 Golden Shamrock Gala Honoring Dr. Wilma Bulkin Siege Photo
Gingold Theatrical Group to Host 2023 Golden Shamrock Gala Honoring Dr. Wilma Bulkin Siegel, Dr. Brian R. Saltzman, and Ethan E. Litwin

Get all the details about the upcoming Gingold Theatrical Group 2023 Golden Shamrock Gala, where Dr. Wilma Bulkin Siegel, Dr. Brian R. Saltzman, and Ethan E. Litwin will be honored. Mark your calendars for October 29, 2023, and join us at Robert Restaurant for an unforgettable evening of celebration.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix Video
Exclusive Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Video
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alice in Wonderland
The Players Theatre (9/30-11/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You