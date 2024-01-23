MIDNIGHT COWBOY RADIO Announced At The Tank This February

Midnight Cowboy Radio, a late night talk show and political satire by Ally Ibach is headed to The Tank February 1-4, with tickets available at Click Here

The show has had previous performances at Theatre Row (United Solo), The Secret Theatre (Semifinalist in the Act One: One Act Festival), and Baltimore Center Stage (Locally Grown Festival).

Director: Patricia Runcie-Rice

Playwright: Ally Ibach

Dramaturg: Eulàlia Comas

Production Asst.: Gabrielle Rodríguez

Lighting & Sound: Kris Carpenter

Composer: C.M. Jenkins

Assoc. Director: Brian McManimon

Photography: Brian McManimon