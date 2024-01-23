MIDNIGHT COWBOY RADIO Announced At The Tank This February

Midnight Cowboy Radio is a late night talk show and political satire by Ally Ibach.

By: Jan. 23, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 3 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Video: The Cast of Final Sondheim Musical HERE WE ARE Take Final Bows Off-Broadway Photo 4 Video: The Cast of Final Sondheim Musical HERE WE ARE Take Final Bows

MIDNIGHT COWBOY RADIO Announced At The Tank This February

MIDNIGHT COWBOY RADIO Announced At The Tank This February

Midnight Cowboy Radio, a late night talk show and political satire by Ally Ibach is headed to The Tank February 1-4, with tickets available at Click Here

The show has had previous performances at Theatre Row (United Solo), The Secret Theatre (Semifinalist in the Act One: One Act Festival), and Baltimore Center Stage (Locally Grown Festival).

Director: Patricia Runcie-Rice

Playwright: Ally Ibach

Dramaturg: Eulàlia Comas

Production Asst.: Gabrielle Rodríguez

Lighting & Sound: Kris Carpenter

Composer: C.M. Jenkins

Assoc. Director: Brian McManimon

Photography: Brian McManimon




RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
Aulii Cravalho Joins QUEERING THE GALA: A BENEFIT FOR RING OF KEYS Photo
Auli'i Cravalho Joins QUEERING THE GALA: A BENEFIT FOR RING OF KEYS

Auli'i Cravalho joins 'Queering The Gala: A benefit for Ring Of Keys' alongside other artists to celebrate the sixth anniversary of Ring Of Keys, a national network of queer women, trans, and gender non-conforming professional artists in musical theatre. The event will take place on January 29th at Joe's Pub in New York and will also be streamed worldwide. The evening will include performances, a silent auction, and testimonials from artists impacted by Ring Of Keys' work. Get your tickets now!

2
ITheatrics And Junior Theater Group Celebrate Record-Breaking Junior Theater Festival Atla Photo
ITheatrics And Junior Theater Group Celebrate Record-Breaking Junior Theater Festival Atlanta

iTheatrics and Junior Theater Group are celebrating a record-breaking Junior Theater Festival Atlanta.

3
Page 73 Names jose sebastian alberdi 2024 Playwriting Fellow & Unveils 2024 Writers Gr Photo
Page 73 Names jose sebastian alberdi 2024 Playwriting Fellow & Unveils 2024 Writers Group

Page 73 has named jose sebastian alberdi its 2024 Playwriting Fellow, the organization’s most prestigious award.

4
BATHHOUSE.PPTX World Premiere to be Presented at The Flea in March Photo
BATHHOUSE.PPTX World Premiere to be Presented at The Flea in March

The Flea will present the world-premiere production BATHHOUSE.PPTX, by Jesús I. Valles, directed by Obie Award-winnerChay Yew.

More Hot Stories For You

BATHHOUSE.PPTX World Premiere to be Presented at The Flea in MarchBATHHOUSE.PPTX World Premiere to be Presented at The Flea in March
TRUE CRIME THE MUSICAL Extends Through 2024TRUE CRIME THE MUSICAL Extends Through 2024
Odyssey Theatre Ensemble of THRESHOLD OF INVENTION Series Presents WHITE - A Powerful Exploration of Identity and ActivismOdyssey Theatre Ensemble of THRESHOLD OF INVENTION Series Presents WHITE - A Powerful Exploration of Identity and Activism
La MaMa Experimental Theater Club and Kinding Sindaw to Present New Exhibition 'In Honor of the Ancestors'La MaMa Experimental Theater Club and Kinding Sindaw to Present New Exhibition 'In Honor of the Ancestors'

Videos

Watch Daniel Dae Kim in Netflix's AVATAR Trailer Video
Watch Daniel Dae Kim in Netflix's AVATAR Trailer
Tyne Daly, Liev Schreiber & the Company of DOUBT Get Ready for Broadway Video
Tyne Daly, Liev Schreiber & the Company of DOUBT Get Ready for Broadway
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Amsterdam Video
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Amsterdam
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS

Recommended For You