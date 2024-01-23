MIDNIGHT COWBOY RADIO Announced At The Tank This February

Midnight Cowboy Radio is a late night talk show and political satire by Ally Ibach.
Midnight Cowboy Radio, a late night talk show and political satire by Ally Ibach is headed to The Tank February 1-4, with tickets available at Click Here
The show has had previous performances at Theatre Row (United Solo), The Secret Theatre (Semifinalist in the Act One: One Act Festival), and Baltimore Center Stage (Locally Grown Festival).
Director: Patricia Runcie-Rice
Playwright: Ally Ibach
Dramaturg: Eulàlia Comas
Production Asst.: Gabrielle Rodríguez
Lighting & Sound: Kris Carpenter
Composer: C.M. Jenkins
Assoc. Director: Brian McManimon
Photography: Brian McManimon