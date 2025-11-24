MEET THE CARTOZIANS Starring Will Brill, Andrea Martin and More Extends

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Talene Monahon’s's Meet the Cartozians, directed by Tony Award-winner David Cromer, has been extended and will now close on Sunday, December 14, 2025. The world premiere production kicked off Second Stage Theater’s 47th Season, the first under the leadership of Artistic Director Evan Cabnet and Executive Director Adam Siegel.

The Meet the Cartozians company features Raffi Barsoumian, Tony Award-winner Will Brill, Two-time Tony Award-winner Andrea Martin, Nael Nacer, Obie Award-winner Susan Pourfar, and Tamara Sevunts.

Meet the Cartozians began previews October 30th and officially opened on November 17th on the Irene Diamond Stage at the Pershing Square Signature Center.

ABOUT MEET THE CARTOZIANS

Part riveting historical drama, part scorching satire, Talene Monahon’s MEET THE CARTOZIANS pulls back the curtain on a startling chapter of American history you may never have heard.

This bold, witty new play follows two sets of Armenian Americans: one man fighting for legal recognition in the 1920s, while a century later, his descendant fights for followers and a competent glam team. A wildly imaginative and deeply compelling story of culture and heritage, MEET THE CARTOZIANS asks who gets to belong—and at what cost?