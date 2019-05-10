MCC Extends BLKS Through June 2

MCC Theater announces the extension of the New York Premiere production of BLKS, written by Aziza Barnes, and directed by Robert O'Hara. Previously scheduled for a limited run through May 26, BLKS will now play through Sunday, June 2 at the The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space (511 West 52nd Street). For tickets and info, visit www.mcctheater.org

The cast features Marié Botha, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Alfie Fuller, Paige Gilbert, Chris Myers and Coral Pena. The creative team for BLKS includes scenic design by Clint Ramos, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Alex Jainchill, sound design by Palmer Hefferan, and casting by Telsey + Company/Adam Caldwell, CSA, William Cantler, CSA, Karyn Casl, CSA. The Production Stage Manager is Brett Anders.

When shit goes down, your girls show up. As sharply funny as it is poignant, BLKS introduces us to Octavia, Imani and June-three twenty somethings in New York City hunting for intimacy and purpose in a city that doesn't seem to care. They drink a lot. They smoke a lot. They try to have sex...a lot. When they need each other the most, the women rally to "resurrect their fly" in a day full of humorous and painful attempts to be heard through the noise that surrounds them. Robert O'Hara (Booty Candy, Mankind) directs. Poet Aziza Barnes makes her playwrighting debut which signifies the arrival of a wholly original voice.



As part of MCC Theater's "Let's Talk" series, there will be talkbacks following the May 15th and May 22nd performances.

The world premiere of BLKS was produced and presented at Steppenwolf Theatre Company, Chicago, IL, Anna D. Shapiro, Artistic Director and David Schmitz, Executive Director.

BLKS was developed at the Ojai Playwrights Conference; Robert Egan, Artistic Director/Producer.

