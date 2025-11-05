MARIO THE MAKER MAGICIAN 2.0 is Coming to the New Victory Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The New Victory Theater will welcome New York-based performer, robot maker and magician Mario Marchese this November for the energetic and inspiring Mario the Maker Magician 2.0. Mario has dazzled audiences on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Sesame Street, Universal Kids, HGTV, and more.

On the heels of his sold-out runs at the Sydney Opera House and SoHo Playhouse, Mario has created a bespoke production for the New Victory full of special and new surprises. With a magnetic mixture of mad scientist shenanigans, big-kid showmanship, and superb sleight of hand, Mario the Maker Magician 2.0 invites kids (and their grown-ups) to join in on the chaos. Mario’s DIY spirit of handmade set pieces and scrappy contraptions proves that the real magic is in using what you have and doing what you love.

Audiences can expect involvement in Mario the Maker Magician 2.0, from passed props and live camera feeds to onstage participation. While all levels of the theater will see some interaction, seats along the aisles of the Orchestra level will get especially close to the magic.

Recommended for ages 4+, Mario the Maker Magician 2.0 is 60 minutes long with no intermission.

The show on stage is just one part of the visitor experience! For 45 minutes before and 20 minutes after every show, the lobby of the New Victory Theater features free do-together activities in which families can try new performance skills or explore the show’s themes. Whether they are wild, wallflowers or somewhere in between, New Victory will guide children through fun family engagement inspired by the show.

Photo credit: Daniel Eden