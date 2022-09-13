MARIE IT'S TIME Announces Performance Cancellations and Extension at HERE

The Obie Award-winning HERE announced today due to a positive COVID test within the company, all performances of Marie It's Time have been cancelled through Saturday September 17, 2022. Performances will resume Wednesday September 21.

Marie It's Time began performances at HERE's Dorothy B. Williams Theatre (145 Sixth Avenue, New York, NY 10013) on September 7, 2022, and opened September 9. Originally set to close on September 24, the production will now run through October 1, 2022.

Created and Produced by Minor Theater, the company that brought you Julia Jarcho's Obie Award-winning Grimly Handsome, Marie It's Time is written by Jarcho, who also performs in her work for the first time. It is the directing debut of celebrated costume designer (and Minor Theater member) Ásta Bennie Hostetter and features original music by Jarcho and Jeff Aaron Bryant (Pollens).

Obie-winning downtown company Minor Theater (Pathetic, NY Times Critics' Pick, 2019) delivers a f*cked-up mixtape about love, motherhood, and violence. A fresh stab at Woyzeck that collides song and text, Marie It's Time pumps hot blood through the veins of theater's favorite murder-victim. Playwright Julia Jarcho joins Jennifer Seastone (Grimly Handsome) onstage to fight for the role of Marie, Büchner's doomed baby mama, as the director and star of her own seduction.

A three-person play with songs staged as a rock show, Marie It's Time features Kedian Keohan (Good and Noble Beings) as Major, the backbeat and object of lust. Directed by Ásta Bennie Hostetter, with original music composition by Julia Jarcho and Jeff Aaron Bryant, Marie It's Time features sound design from Ben Williams and Elliot Yokum, set design by Meredith Ries, costume design by Hahnji Jang, and lighting design by Ebony Burton.

The performance schedule for Marie It's Time is as follows: Wednesday through Saturday at 7:00pm, Saturday at 10:30pm. There will be an added performance on Friday September 23 at 4pm.

Tickets to Marie It's Time range from $25 - $65 and are available at here.org/shows/marie-its-time.

Marie It's Time is made possible through the support of Brown University's Humanities Research Fund initiative, New England Foundation for the Arts, and New York State Council on the Arts.

ABOUT MINOR THEATRE

Minor Theater makes plays in a minor key. With dark humor and goofball precision, we lure you into the tunnels where we feed off pop culture's sticky undergut. Our plays are written and directed by Julia Jarcho in collaboration with award-winning theater artists Ásta Bennie Hostetter, Jennifer Seastone, and Ben Williams. Shows include Pathetic (developed at Baryshnikov Arts Center, fall 2018; Abrons Arts Center, June 2019); Grimly Handsome (2013 OBIE, Best New American Play), The Terrifying (Abrons, 2017); Nomads (dir. by Alice Reagan, Incubator 2014); Dreamless Land (New York City Players/ Abrons, 2011); and American Treasure (13P, 2009). We tell the stories that don't fit into the stories. We are champions of weird desire.

ABOUT HERE



The Obie Award-winning HERE (Kristin Marting, Founding Artistic Director) was named a Top Ten Off-Off Broadway Theatre by Time Out New York and is a leader in the field of producing and presenting new, hybrid performances viewed as a seamless integration of artistic disciplines - theatre, dance, music and opera, puppetry, media, visual and installation, spoken word and performance art.

HERE's standout productions include Eve Ensler's The Vagina Monologues, Taylor Mac's The Lily's Revenge and The Hang, Trey Lyford & Geoff Sobelle's all wear bowlers, Young Jean Lee's Songs of the Dragons Flying to Heaven, James Scruggs' Disposable Men, Corey Dargel's Removable Parts, Robin Frohardt's The Pigeoning, and Basil Twist's Symphonie Fantastique.

Since its founding in 1993, HERE and the artists it has supported have received 18 Obies, 2 Bessies, 6 Drama Desk nominations, 2 Pulitzer Prizes, 4 Doris Duke Awards, 7 Tony nominations, and 2 MacArthur Fellowships.