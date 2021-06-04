MAJOR, Alita Moses, Ayodele Casele & More to Perform at APOLLO RESOUNDING

The Apollo today announced a full lineup of artists and performances at the non-profit's annual spring fundraiser, taking place virtually on the Apollo Theater's Digital Stage on Monday, June 7 at 7:30pm ET. This year's benefit, APOLLO RESOUNDING, will feature performances by Grammy nominated singer MAJOR; jazz vocalists Alita Moses; opera singer and featured performer on "The Voice," John Holiday; Amateur Night at the Apollo emcee Greginald Spencer; New York-based jazz, pop, soul, r&b, hip-hop and rock trio the Kennedy Administration; bassist David "DJ" Ginyard; actress, choreographer and tap dancer Ayodele Casele; violinist Kersten Stevens; internationally renowned trumpeter and composer Marquis Hill; percussionist Senfu Stoney; award-winning jazz bassist Russell Hall; and young artist Dash. The benefit will include highlights from the recent induction ceremony of nine-time Grammy Award-winning and two-time Academy Award nominee Mary J. Blige into the Apollo's Walk of Fame. The evening will also feature tributes to activist and educator Brittany Packnett Cunningham; Motown Records Chairwoman and CEO Ethiopia Habtemariam and; President and Director-Counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund Sherrilyn Ifill for their dedication to amplifying Black culture and their ongoing work for a more just and equitable future.



APOLLO RESOUNDING will honor Felicia and Ben Horowitz with the inaugural Impact Award, given to individuals whose philanthropic leadership has made an extraordinary impact on the arts and artists and who share the Apollo's values of innovation, diversity, and inclusion. Multihyphenated producer and DJ Derrick 'D-Nice' Jones will receive the Percy E. Sutton Award, recognizing individuals who uphold the value of the arts and philanthropy as a crucial part of the fabric of our community. The benefit is chaired by the Apollo Board Chair Charles Phillips and Karen Phillips, Cheryl and Derek Jones, and Carolyn and Mark Mason.



APOLLO RESOUNDING underscores the Apollo's role as a mission-driven cultural and community anchor, which provides a safe space for creativity and unites people all over the world, including thousands of artists at every stage of their careers. Always at the forefront of new cultural movements, even during the pandemic, the messages and music from the storied theater have resounded for nearly 90 years.



APOLLO RESOUNDING, the Apollo's annual fundraising event, will illuminate the power of the arts to transform, build community, and heal. In addition to raising funds for the Apollo's innovative artistic and educational programs that serve more than 200,000 people annually, a portion of the resources raised will - once again - support the micro-grant initiative, which was launched last year in partnership with the Apollo, 125th Street Business Improvement District (BID), and Harlem Commonwealth Council. This spring, the micro-grant initiative will continue. Additional details and how to apply can be found here.



For more information on APOLLO RESOUNDING, visit www.ApolloTheater.org.

