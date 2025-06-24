MACHINAL Extends Through Mid July at New York City Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Machinal will extend its run at New York City Center Stage (ii) through July 13, 2025. Machinal officially opened on June 11, 2025, with an opening night celebration featuring members of the cast, creative team, and NYTC’s founding members.



Helmed by director Amy Marie Seidel (Here There Are Blueberries, The Great Gatsby), this reimagined production amplifies the mechanical rhythm and expressionism in Sophie Treadwell’s text through a dynamic underscoring of tap dance, practical foley, and heightened movement vocabulary created by choreographer Madison Hilligoss.

This production features Katherine Winter, Temidayo Amay, Sam Im, Kimberly Immanuel, Soph Metcalf, Shelley Mitchell, Alice Reys, Veronica Simpson, Hannah Snow, Michael Verre, Alex Lauren, and Annaliese Wilbur.

The creative team includes Colleen Doherty (Lighting Design), Hahnji Jang (Costume Design), Brittany Harris (Sound Design), Rochele Mac (Scenic Design), Asha Devi (Dramaturg), Kimberly Immanuel (Associate Choreographer), and Grace Cutler (Associate Director).

Loosely based on the 1927 trial of Ruth Snyder, Machinal explores one woman’s rebellion against a stifling, patriarchal world. As relevant now as when it premiered in 1928, Treadwell’s expressionist masterpiece speaks urgently to themes of gender, control, and the crushing weight of societal expectation.

