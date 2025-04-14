Louisa Jacobson, Esco Jouléy and Terry Hu Join the Cast for TROPHY BOYS at MCC Theater

Previews begin on June 5, 2025.
MCC Theater has revealed the cast and creative team for the US Premiere of Trophy Boys by Emmanuelle Mattana and directed by 2024 Tony Award-winner Danya Taymor. Trophy Boys will begin previews on Thursday June 5, with an opening night set for Wednesday June 25 and a limited run through Sunday July 13, 2025 at MCC Theater’s Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater.
The cast of Trophy Boys will include Terry Hu (“Never Have I Ever”) as David, Louisa Jacobson (“The Gilded Age”) as Jared, Esco Jouléy (Wolf Play) as Scott, and Mattana as Owen.
Trophy Boys will feature scenic design by Matt Saunders (Walden), costume design by Márion Talán de la Rosa (MCC’s The Connector), lighting design by Cha See (Oh, Mary!), sound design by Fan Zhang (The Light and The Dark), and movement by Tilly Evans-Krueger (The Outsiders). Samantha Shoffner (Wine in the Wilderness) is the Prop Supervisor, Gigi Buffington is the Voice, Text and Dialect Coach, Nicole Johnson is the DEI Consultant, and Erin Gioia Albrecht is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by Charlie Hano, CSA and The Telsey Office.
Following multiple sold-out runs in Australia, playwright Emmanuelle Mattana’s Trophy Boys makes its American premiere in a thrilling new production featuring Mattana as part of the cast. Directed by 2024 Tony Award-winner Danya Taymor (The Outsiders), Trophy Boys is a provocative comedy about the singular pursuit of victory, and the cost of reaching it.
Trophy Boys is produced in association with Kevin Connor & Telegraph Productions Collective (Yes aka Amy Marie Haven, Leon Jones, Tori Lynn, Rachel Menendez, Siani Woods).
The performance schedule for Trophy Boys is as follows:
JUNE 5 – 22: Tuesday – Fridays at 7PM; Saturdays at 2PM & 7PM; and Sundays at 1PM & 6PM.
JUNE 23 – JULY 13: Mondays – Tuesdays at 7PM; Thursdays – Fridays at 7PM; Saturdays at 2PM & 7PM; and Sundays at 1PM & 6PM.
Exceptions:
There will be additional performances on Wednesday July 2 at 2PM & 7PM, and Thursday July 10 at 2PM.
There will be no performances on Saturday June 7 at 2pm, Thursday July 3, and Friday July 4.
The Tuesday June 24 performance will begin at 6PM, and is closed to the public.
The Sunday June 8 and July 13 performances will be at 2PM and there will be one show those days. The Thursday June 12 performance will be at 2PM.
MCC Theater will host a talkback with playwright Emmanuelle Mattana and director Danya Taymor after the show on Wednesday June 18. Post-show audience conversations will follow the performances on Tuesday June 10 and Thursday June 26 at 7PM. There will be cast talkbacks following the performances on Tuesday July 1 at 7PM and Sunday July 6 at 6PM. The company will organize a Community Forum on June 14 in between the matinee and evening performance. A patron night will be held on Tuesday June 17 and a Public Engagement event will be held before the performance on Thursday June 20.
MCC will offer free childcare for the matinee performance on Saturday June 28. This performance will be staffed by Broadway Babysitters, providing free childcare for children of all ages in partnership with their Childcare Matinee Program partner, Parent Artists Advocacy League (PAAL). To request care, please visit app.cleverwaiver.com/render/templateByRefId/67d34fd97b35c557d36873ea.
Priority access tickets to Trophy Boys for patrons begins today at noon ET. Priority access for subscribers will be available on April 16 at noon ET. General on sale will begin on April 18 at noon ET. Tickets will start at $35 plus fees.