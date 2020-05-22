Live Stream Series VISITING BROADWAY Continues With Special Guest Kathryn Kates

ExperienceFirst, New York City's leading walking tour and travel experience company, has partnered with two of its former guides - and current industry professionals - to bring theater fans a new live-streamed series entitled "Visiting Broadway." Now in its fourth week, the interactive show allows guests an opportunity to explore the Theater District from the comfort of their own home during the current COVID-19 quarantine.

Viewers can tune in to the company's Facebook and YouTube live stream feeds today at 5pm EST/2pm PST to catch the latest episode of the series featuring special guest Kathryn Kates. Kates can currently be seen opposite Al Pacino in the Amazon series "Hunters" and as Jason Biggs' mother in Netflix's "Orange Is the New Black," but she is probably best known for her recurring role on "Seinfeld" in the iconic "Babka" and "Marble Rye" episodes. In addition to her work in TV/Film, her many stage credits include being a founding member of the award-winning Colony Theatre in Los Angeles and appearing in the Broadway production of "Significant Other." Kates with join hosts Bobby Traversa and Linda Shell on this week's topic, "Visiting (Off)Broadway", and will share some of her favorite "actor" spots in NYC and beyond. Viewers who would like to participate in the interactive live chat during the stream can do so by registering on the event page on the company's website at Visiting Broadway.

New installments of the exclusive series will continue to air each Friday at 5pm EST/2pm PST via the company's Facebook and YouTube live stream feeds. All episodes will remain available for future viewing on each platform.

