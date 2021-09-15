Listen: Salisha Thomas Announces New Episodes of THE SALISHA SHOW Podcast

Salisha Thomas (Beautiful on Broadway), in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, has announced The Salisha Show, a new Broadway podcast which features actors and other professionals and how they got to where they are. The Salisha Show is hosted by Thomas and will be available for weekly downloads beginning today, Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

We are having Great Conversations with Great People. Allow for Positive vibes, fun, and endless love to flow from The Salisha Show into your home, your car, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Salisha sits down with people from all walks of life, from every color, shape, size, gender to talk about topics that matter and topics you didn't know mattered.

"My whole life, strangers have always come up to me to tell me their story," says Thomas. "Now I've created a platform to capture the insight and stories from remarkable humans who have something to say."

In celebration of the launch, Uncommonly Studios is hosting Salisha Thomas in concert in an in-person and virtual event today, Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 8:30pm EST in Brooklyn. All attendees must be fully vaccinated. Get your tickets online here

Apple/iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeart, TuneIn, Deezer, Player.FM, Pocket Cast, Podcast Addict and everywhere else you listen to podcasts. The Podcast Is Available on the BPN APP