Listen: Salisha Thomas Announces New Episodes of THE SALISHA SHOW Podcast
Uncommonly Studios is hosting Salisha Thomas in concert in an in-person and virtual event today, Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 8:30pm EST in Brooklyn.
Salisha Thomas (Beautiful on Broadway), in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, has announced The Salisha Show, a new Broadway podcast which features actors and other professionals and how they got to where they are. The Salisha Show is hosted by Thomas and will be available for weekly downloads beginning today, Wednesday, September 15, 2021.
Listen to the latest episode featuring E. Clayton Cornelious below!
Host of Black Hair in the Big Leagues, Salisha Thomas is coming to you with the much anticipated, the incomparable, the senSATIONal: THE SALISHA SHOW!!
We are having Great Conversations with Great People. Allow for Positive vibes, fun, and endless love to flow from The Salisha Show into your home, your car, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Salisha sits down with people from all walks of life, from every color, shape, size, gender to talk about topics that matter and topics you didn't know mattered.
"My whole life, strangers have always come up to me to tell me their story," says Thomas. "Now I've created a platform to capture the insight and stories from remarkable humans who have something to say."
Episodes feature Karen Olivo (Moulin Rouge!), Abby Mueller (Six The Musical), E. Clayton Cornelious (Ain't Too Proud), and Julia Bullock (Artist in Residence at The Metropolitan Museum of Art) and is produced by Josh Cary.
In celebration of the launch, Uncommonly Studios is hosting Salisha Thomas in concert in an in-person and virtual event today, Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 8:30pm EST in Brooklyn. All attendees must be fully vaccinated. Get your tickets online here!
The Podcast Is Available on the BPN APP, Apple/iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeart, TuneIn, Deezer, Player.FM, Pocket Cast, Podcast Addict and everywhere else you listen to podcasts.
Salisha Thomas was in the Broadway and Touring companies of Beautiful the Carole King Musical, a former Miss California, and former vocalist for Disney. She was in rehearsals for the new Britney Spears Musical One More Time when Broadway shut down. Visit her blog at www.salishathomas.com. IG @salishathomas